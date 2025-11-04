Takeaways: Timberwolves pull away in fourth quarter against winless Nets

Multiple times last season, Randle flirted with a triple-double in the regular season without ever getting there. He had one game with 10 assists all last regular season but had seven rebounds in that one. In the three games in which he had nine assists, he had 10 rebounds or more. He did record a triple-double (24 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds) in Game 3 of the second-round playoff series against Golden State.