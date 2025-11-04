Takeaways: Timberwolves pull away in fourth quarter against winless Nets

NEW YORK – When your opponent comes into the night winless, you never want to be the team that allows it to get its first win.
Even though it wasn’t always smooth, the Timberwolves avoided that fate in a 125-109 victory Monday night over the Brooklyn Nets, who dropped to 0-7.
The Wolves have had some odd games the past few seasons at Barclays Center. They have won, but they haven’t really played their best in this building. That trend continued Monday as turnovers and foul trouble hampered them, especially early. But the Wolves did enough to stave off embarrassment and get an easy victory, putting their record at 4-3 with their second consecutive road win against an Eastern Conference team.
Jaden McDaniels scored 22 points and shot 9-for-11 from the field, while Julius Randle had his first triple-double in the regular season with the Wolves with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Donte DiVincenzo, playing with a broken nose, scored 25 points, including six three-pointers, while Naz Reid added 21 points. The Wolves briefly fell behind in the third quarter but then pulled away by outscoring the Nets 34-21 in the fourth.
Cam Thomas had 25 points for the Nets, 19 coming in the first half.
How it happened
Once again, McDaniels stepped up in the scoring department in the absence of Edwards, who was cleared for “contact basketball activities” as he recovers from a right hamstring strain.
McDaniels had 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting in the first half as the Wolves overcame an odd first quarter to take a 63-59 lead at the half.