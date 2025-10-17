Sports

Souhan: Two Minnesota first-round draft picks in 2024 find themselves under the microscope

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy and Timberwolves point guard Rob Dillingham face similar circumstances in their second pro seasons.

By Jim Souhan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 17, 2025 at 4:07AM
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy, left, and Wolves guard Rob Dillingham both remain relative unknowns in the their second professional seasons. (Carlos Gonzalez)

However this drama turns out, we all know why our highly popular local team made the decision.

They traded into the top 10 of the 2024 draft because they knew it was time to find the passer who could elevate the franchise from contender to champion.

The kid was young, yes, but he had played at a high-profile program, so pressure would not be a problem. He made big plays in big games while under the scrutiny of a famously discerning fan base, you didn’t need to be a pro scout to appreciate his talent.

He spent a year being tutored by a renowned mentor. Now, in his second season, we’re seeing that the transition to the pros is more of a process than plug-and-play.

What’s fascinating is that the above description applies to two Minnesota professional athletes, two kids with January birthdays who find themselves under the state’s microscope at an age when most of us were sending out our first entry-level job résumés, and saving up for the deposit on a studio apartment.

Since the Vikings drafted quarterback J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan with the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL draft, he has started two games, and we can’t be sure when he will start his third.

Since the Timberwolves chose point guard Rob Dillingham from Kentucky with the eighth pick in the 2024 NBA draft, he has started one game, and now looks like he will come off the bench in his second season, as either a backup point guard or an offense-injecting combo guard.

Both are talented enough that they could own their position for the next decade. Both are unproven enough that their teams could be looking for their replacement within a couple of years.

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9), the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, is back at practice this week as he recovers from a high ankle sprain. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Start with McCarthy

McCarthy is trapped in a fascinating position when it comes to expectations. All around the league, highly drafted quarterbacks who failed for their first NFL team are thriving with their second, third or fourth teams, making an argument that their initial teams shouldn’t have given up on them.

But most of those players — including Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones and Baker Mayfield — were drafted by teams that are not known for developing quarterbacks, didn’t have quality rosters or both.

What made McCarthy so appealing to the Vikings and the fan base was that he had played extensively at Michigan; had won a national title; is known for his maturity and toughness; and would be playing in an ideal situation — for a coach referred to as a “quarterback whisperer” and with a superstar receiver.

But the Vikings’ talent and team ambitions mean that allowing McCarthy to slowly develop isn’t ideal for a roster that seems to be built to win now. An unproven quarterback and a team built around established stars and veteran free agents has turned out to be an odd match.

Dillingham is facing similar circumstances

Dillingham’s talent is undeniable, but he has been unable to unseat veteran Mike Conley as the starting point guard because Conley is so intelligent and reliable. Those traits also make Conley the ideal mentor for Dillingham.

While the Vikings are trying to win a playoff game for the first time since 2019, the Wolves have played in consecutive Western Conference finals and are run by a basketball boss, Tim Connelly, who put together the roster that won a title for the Nuggets.

Glen Taylor made dramatic mistakes as Wolves owner, but he was known for his patience and his love for this iteration of the basketball operation. We have no idea how Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez would react to a downturn in performance, meaning Connelly and coach Chris Finch probably feel more pressure to win now than they might have a year ago.

If Dillingham plays well, he would improve the Wolves’ depth, athletic ability, halfcourt offense flow and fastbreak scoring. If he doesn’t play well, he could gum up an offense that has plenty of other scoring options.

McCarthy turns 23 on Jan. 20. Dillingham turns 21 on Jan. 4. By the end of their birthday month, we may know a lot more about each of them, and how well they mesh with a team under pressure to win right now.

Jim Souhan

Columnist

Jim Souhan is a sports columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune. He has worked at the paper since 1990, previously covering the Twins and Vikings.

