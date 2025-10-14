Analysis: This season’s top NFL teams are showing that patience pays off at quarterback

”One of the things he took away from watching Carson play was the power of completions that don’t always go to the first or second progression,” O’Connell said. ”It might be T.J. [Hockenson] helping out on a protection and it’s a critical 12-yard gain when all we did was really check the ball down. Or it’s being surgical with your accuracy when number one is open, and you do that by getting to that [lower-body] foundation and playing with great balance and rhythm. I know that seems like Quarterback Play 101, but I watched a lot of football yesterday and didn’t see it as much as you would think you should see it.”