Vikings

New here? What are the must-watch Vikings games?

The Minneapolis Miracle, 2016 Week 16 loss at the Packers and more were among those added to the watch list on the Access Vikings podcast.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 10, 2025 at 3:47PM
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson makes an improbable fourth-down catch against the Bills on Nov. 13, 2022. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

As part of the Access Vikings bye-week mailbag, longtime Vikings reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer put together a list of nearly 20 games for relative newbie Emily Leiker to watch and catch up on Vikings lore.

For now, the list of games is just from the past 13 years since Goessling and Krammer have been on the Vikings beat.

Listen to the podcast for the full list, but here’s a few of the games included:

  • 2022 Week 10 at Bills
    • 2018 NFC divisional round vs. Saints (Minneapolis Miracle)
      • 2016 Week 16 at Packers
        • 2015 Wild-card game vs. Seahawks
          • 2013 Week 14 at Ravens

            In the weeks ahead, the trio will discuss one to two of the games on the Friday podcast. Leiker will share her takeaways, and Goessling and Krammer will get to take a trip down memory lane.

            If we missed a game that you think is critical to Vikings history from the aforementioned time period, let us know in the comments or send us an email to accessvikings@startribune.com.

            Also discussed in the episode: which injured Vikings are expected to return to practice against the Eagles, Blake Brandel’s potential at center, the run defense and more.

            Watch:

            Listen:

            ADVERTISEMENT

            Subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

            Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

            Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

            Related Coverage

            To get exclusive Vikings analysis in your inbox every Friday and complete coverage of every game, sign up for the Access Vikings newsletter.

            about the writer

            about the writer

            Star Tribune staff

            See Moreicon

            More from Vikings

            See More

            Access Vikings

            New here? What games should you watch to learn Vikings lore?

            card image
            Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune

            On the Access Vikings podcast, longtime Minnesota Star Tribune reporters put together a list of nearly 20 games from the last 13 seasons to help a colleague catch up on recent Vikings history.

            Sports

            Jalen Hurts’ interception among mistakes that lead to the Eagles’ second consecutive loss

            card image

            Vikings

            Going old-school: NFL picks for Week 6 (and a few rants about Week 5)

            Staff headshot
            Mark Craig
            card image