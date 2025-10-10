As part of the Access Vikings bye-week mailbag, longtime Vikings reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer put together a list of nearly 20 games for relative newbie Emily Leiker to watch and catch up on Vikings lore.
For now, the list of games is just from the past 13 years since Goessling and Krammer have been on the Vikings beat.
Listen to the podcast for the full list, but here’s a few of the games included:
- 2022 Week 10 at Bills
- 2018 NFC divisional round vs. Saints (Minneapolis Miracle)
- 2016 Week 16 at Packers
- 2015 Wild-card game vs. Seahawks
- 2013 Week 14 at Ravens
In the weeks ahead, the trio will discuss one to two of the games on the Friday podcast. Leiker will share her takeaways, and Goessling and Krammer will get to take a trip down memory lane.
If we missed a game that you think is critical to Vikings history from the aforementioned time period, let us know in the comments or send us an email to accessvikings@startribune.com.
Also discussed in the episode: which injured Vikings are expected to return to practice against the Eagles, Blake Brandel’s potential at center, the run defense and more.
Watch:
Listen: