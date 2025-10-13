Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy returns to practice, but no starter set for Eagles game yet

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell did not name a starting quarterback for Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, nor did he “want to put a percentage” on J.J. McCarthy’s health on Monday. But the second-year QB participated in Monday’s full-team practice for the first time since suffering a right high ankle sprain on Sept. 14 against the Atlanta Falcons.
“This week will be massive for our whole team,” O’Connell said, “but just to see J.J. back out there, getting reps and working through the process of building that foundation back up.”
McCarthy first returned to the field during the team’s bye last week, dropping back and throwing under O’Connell’s watch at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.
“We had some good work,” O’Connell said. “Had some good sessions out there kind of getting back to a lot of the principles of lower-body mechanics and things that had been really good parts of his early journey here.”
Carson Wentz, who has started three games since McCarthy’s injury, also practiced Monday. Wentz is in a “good place” with his injured left shoulder, O’Connell said. Wentz briefly left the Oct. 5 victory over the Browns in London after taking a hit by Cleveland linebacker Carson Schwesinger.
“He was sore coming out of the game,” O’Connell said. “The biggest thing for him is it’s a non-throwing shoulder. It’s a matter of working through that soreness as it comes to him.”
O’Connell praised Wentz having a “completion mindset” while operating the offense. Wentz ranks 11th in completion percentage leaguewide, connecting on 69 of 100 throws.
“Even some of the times where he’s maybe tried to hold onto the ball or create a play,” O’Connell said, “that’s led to maybe taking some more hits than he needs to.”