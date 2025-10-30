Forget about continuity: Timberwolves struggling on defense

This is not to say the younger players are solely to blame for how the Wolves have played defense. Everyone has some responsibility to take. But the process of getting everyone on the same page might be a little harder than initially thought. After Monday’s loss to Denver, coach Chris Finch called out his top two defenders, Rudy Gobert and McDaniels, to live up to their reputations. Conley also said Wednesday this isn’t on the young guys, but those who have been there, who have the continuity.