Forget about continuity: Timberwolves struggling on defense

Continuity isn’t going to save this version of the Timberwolves.
Through five games, fans, pundits and the team would be wise to eliminate it from their vocabulary.
What’s clear is this is not the 2023-24 team, which had the No. 1 defense in the league. It is not last season’s, which had the No. 6 defense.
Despite almost every regular rotation player being on the roster a season ago, this Wolves team has to figure out its own identity, its own way of playing defense.
And relying on the muscle memory continuity was supposed to create has turned out to be nothing but a crutch. It inhibits the Wolves from asking the hard questions and making the necessary adjustments to become the team it knows it can become, especially on defense.
“You’re not going to come into the year Western Conference finalists,” Mike Conley said after Wednesday’s loss to the Lakers. “You’re 0-0 to start, just like everybody else.”
And now the Wolves are 2-3.
Through these five games, even with Anthony Edwards out, the Wolves say all the right things, but it seems like they have little urgency to play consistent defense. That they know — because of continuity, because they’ve been to two consecutive Western Conference finals — they can turn it on when necessary.