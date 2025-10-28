Ask Timberwolves fans to recall one image from the 2023-24 postseason run, and Game 2 of the team’s series against Denver might pop into their brain.
Specifically, the moment when Jamal Murray was twisting and turning in a basketball prison as Jaden McDaniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker guarded him with intense pressure.
The Wolves — McDaniels and Anthony Edwards especially — always seem to take a little extra delight in shutting down Murray. And thanks to that, they had won six in a row against Denver extending back to that playoff series.
Contrast that with what happened in Monday’s 127-114 loss to the Nuggets, when Murray was getting open shot after open shot in the second half. He finished with 43 points, 23 in the third quarter when Denver took control of the game.
Edwards, nursing a right hamstring strain that will keep him out at least a week, could only watch from the bench as Murray torched the Wolves in a way he doesn’t normally.
If the Wolves are going to keep from falling into a losing streak while Edwards is out — and with a tricky hamstring injury who knows how long he might really be sidelined — fixing their leaky defense is their first priority, regardless of how they might have to compensate for Edwards’ production on offense.
Leaky defense
The Nuggets scored 45 points in the third quarter, the second 40-point quarter the Wolves have allowed this season. Early-season stats don’t carry a lot of weight, but it’s alarming to see where the Wolves’ defensive rating is after four games — 27th.
“I’m very concerned about it right now, to be honest with you,” coach Chris Finch said of the defense. “We have been extremely inconsistent defensively.”