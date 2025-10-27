Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards sidelined because of hamstring injury

Anthony Edwards hasn’t missed long stretches of games in his career. The Timberwolves guard never has played fewer than 72 games in a season and he has never missed more than six consecutive games in a season.
All those marks are in jeopardy, and his teammates will have to make do without him for at least a couple of weeks.
Edwards will be sidelined because of a right hamstring strain he suffered in Sunday’s game against Indiana. The team said in a news release that an MRI revealed the strain, and that Edwards “will be re-evaluated in one week, and further updates of his progress will be provided when available.”
The All-Star exited the game after playing just over three minutes in the first quarter. He often leaves games, heads to the locker room only to re-emerge fine minutes later. That didn’t happen this time. Edwards came back to the bench out of uniform.
The Wolves host Denver tonight at 8:30 at Target Center and have eight games in the next 15 days.
The focus of the offense will be on Randle with Edwards out, given Randle’s ability to create his own shots and make plays to set up his teammates, but the Wolves will need more contributions up and down the roster.
They got those Sunday when Rudy Gobert had 14 points, 18 rebounds; Naz Reid had 16 points and 10 rebounds; and Donte DiVincenzo added 17 points.