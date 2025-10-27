Wolves

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards sidelined because of hamstring injury

The Wolves’ All-Star left Sunday’s game because of a strained right hamstring and will be out for an undetermined amount of time.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 27, 2025 at 6:49PM
Anthony Edwards sat on the Timberwolves bench during Sunday's victory over Indiana at Target Center. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Anthony Edwards hasn’t missed long stretches of games in his career. The Timberwolves guard never has played fewer than 72 games in a season and he has never missed more than six consecutive games in a season.

All those marks are in jeopardy, and his teammates will have to make do without him for at least a couple of weeks.

Edwards will be sidelined because of a right hamstring strain he suffered in Sunday’s game against Indiana. The team said in a news release that an MRI revealed the strain, and that Edwards “will be re-evaluated in one week, and further updates of his progress will be provided when available.”

The All-Star exited the game after playing just over three minutes in the first quarter. He often leaves games, heads to the locker room only to re-emerge fine minutes later. That didn’t happen this time. Edwards came back to the bench out of uniform.

The Wolves still beat the Pacers 114-110 behind 31 points from Julius Randle.

The Wolves host Denver tonight at 8:30 at Target Center and have eight games in the next 15 days.

View post on X

The focus of the offense will be on Randle with Edwards out, given Randle’s ability to create his own shots and make plays to set up his teammates, but the Wolves will need more contributions up and down the roster.

They got those Sunday when Rudy Gobert had 14 points, 18 rebounds; Naz Reid had 16 points and 10 rebounds; and Donte DiVincenzo added 17 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edwards came into the season dealing with another injury. He said he almost didn’t play in the opener against Portland after the team listed him as questionable because of back spasms.

Edwards’ hamstring injury could affect his status when it comes to postseason awards. Under rules the NBA adopted in 2024 to curb star players sitting out for load management, players must play in at least 65 regular-season games to qualify for postseason awards like MVP or All-NBA teams. Edwards has been second team All-NBA the last two seasons.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards sidelined because of hamstring injury

card image
Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Wolves’ All-Star left Sunday’s game because of a strained right hamstring and will be out for an undetermined amount of time.

Wolves

Souhan: Do Wolves have a problem at point guard?

Staff headshot
Jim Souhan
card image

Wolves

Timberwolves edge Pacers in home opener after Anthony Edwards departs early with an injury

card image