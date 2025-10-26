Eat & Drink

Our top 5 new foods joining the Timberwolves lineup this season

Just in time for home opener, we tried the new foods at Target Center and discovered the winners.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 26, 2025 at 11:30AM
A pretzel made on the spot is one of the more than two dozen new food offerings at Target Center for the 2025-2026 Timberwolves season. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ first home game of 2025-2026 on Sunday, Target Center invited media to sample their best new foods that fans will be fueling up on as they cheer our team in hopes of another great season.

Timberwolves and Lynx executive chef David Fhima, in partnership with Levy Restaurants, continues to tap local names to bring culinary prowess to the stadium. “When you come to the arena, you’re going to feel the local Minnesota connection,” said Fhima, the chef/restaurateur known for Fhima’s Minneapolis, Maison Margaux, Mother Dough and the new Vagabondo.

While Anthony Edwards, Naz Reid, Jaden McDaniels and the rest of the crew take to the court, find us in the stands ordering up these feasts first. Here are the five best things we tried at the new foods preview.

The rasta pasta is one of the new Target Center foods from Soul Bowl for the 2025-2026 Timberwolves season. (Abby Sliva/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Rasta pasta from Soul Bowl

Those big flavors from chef Gerard Klass’ north Minneapolis restaurant are now front and center in every sports stadium in the metro area. Special to Target Center is this creamy, spicy mix of penne pasta and blackened chicken garnished with beef bacon. It’s a whole meal in an easy-to-eat-in-the-stands bowl.

Soul Bowl, section 106

Beer-battered carnitas with Chipotle BBQ are among the new food offerings at Target Center for the Timberwolves 2025-2026 season. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Beer-battered, deep-fried carnitas

Genius idea: Take tender cooked pork, batter it like a Friday night fish fry and serve it up hot with chipotle-spiked barbecue sauce. Crispy, puffy and delicious, these are a one-bite meal with sauce for dunking. Just like we’re ready to see on the court — more dunks!

Note that the beer-battered carnitas rotate along with two other monthly specials (walleye nachos and pork belly bánh mi) that compete against each other based on sales, so it’s all about luck and timing.

Next Up Kitchen, section 126

A pretzel made on the spot is one of the more than two dozen new food offerings at Target Center for the 2025-2026 Timberwolves season. (Joy Summers/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Fresh-made giant pretzels

We’ve been assured that fans can watch the dough being stretched and twirled at the concession’s counter at every event. Served warm, these crusty, soft and chewy bites of salted goodness are so much fun to eat. Our team was split on the nacho cheese sauce, but we’re also sure other fans have their own pre-formed opinions on zesty cheese products. Proceed accordingly.

Ben Pretzels, section 118

The Banh Mi Dog is one of the new foods for the Timberwolves 2025-2026 season at Target Center in Minneapolis. (Abby Sliva/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Bánh mi hot dog

Will this replace our proper bánh mi cravings? No. But it is a welcome upgrade to a classic game day hot dog with cilantro, jalapeños and a little bit of pickled vegetables. We had the good luck of getting some extra zippy sliced peppers — good enough to make our taste buds howl.

Fan Classics, section 136

Mini-Rice Krispy Treats and chocolate covered pretzels are among the new foods for the Timberwolves 2025-2026 season at Target Center. (Nancy Ngo/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Timberwolves treats in the stands

Chef Fhima told us that these adorable bagged treats will be sold in the stands. These are exactly the kind of snacks that appeal to pups that join their parents for a game. (They also appeal to the kid within.) Dark chocolate and snappy pretzels are the perfect salty/sweet munchie and the mini crispy treats are just like mom made. Sometimes it’s the little things that make a great night at Target Center truly memorable.

Frozen Spoon, section 136

about the writer

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

See Moreicon

