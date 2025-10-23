Anthony Edwards soldiers through back spasms to lead Timberwolves: ‘I’m in pain’

PORTLAND, ORE. – Anthony Edwards sat at his locker with tape wrapped around his lower back after the Timberwolves’ 118-114 victory over Portland on Wednesday night.
He had entered the day a true game-time decision after popping up on the injury report Tuesday because of back spasms. When Edwards got out of bed before coming to the arena, “I told them I wasn’t gonna be able to go,” he said.
Then he went through a workout and got treatment from David Hines, the team’s vice president of medical operations and performance, a man who has worked closely with Edwards his whole career.
Edwards said he calls Hines “Mr. Miyagi,” in reference to Pat Morita’s character in the film “The Karate Kid.”
“After Mr. Miyagi did a couple things on my back, I was good,” he said.
They needed him to be Wednesday. For all the preseason talk of the things the Wolves want to do this season — develop young players, get out more in transition — Wednesday’s win was a reminder of two truths about this team: The Wolves will go as far as their defense allows them, and as far as Edwards can carry them on his back, spasms and all.
The Wolves won a physical, ugly game (19 turnovers) against Portland, but they came out with a win behind fourth-quarter defense and 41 points from Edwards, 10 of those in the fourth.
“Everybody stepped in,” said Julius Randle, “and then Ant was superman.”