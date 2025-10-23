Wolves

Anthony Edwards soldiers through back spasms to lead Timberwolves: ‘I’m in pain’

The All-Star guard scored 41 points in the season-opening victory in Portland.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 23, 2025 at 2:54PM
Anthony Edwards leaves the court Wednesday night in Portland, Ore., after the Timberwolves beat the Trail Blazers. (Jenny Kane/The Associated Press)

PORTLAND, ORE. – Anthony Edwards sat at his locker with tape wrapped around his lower back after the Timberwolves’ 118-114 victory over Portland on Wednesday night.

He had entered the day a true game-time decision after popping up on the injury report Tuesday because of back spasms. When Edwards got out of bed before coming to the arena, “I told them I wasn’t gonna be able to go,” he said.

Then he went through a workout and got treatment from David Hines, the team’s vice president of medical operations and performance, a man who has worked closely with Edwards his whole career.

Edwards said he calls Hines “Mr. Miyagi,” in reference to Pat Morita’s character in the film “The Karate Kid.”

“After Mr. Miyagi did a couple things on my back, I was good,” he said.

They needed him to be Wednesday. For all the preseason talk of the things the Wolves want to do this season — develop young players, get out more in transition — Wednesday’s win was a reminder of two truths about this team: The Wolves will go as far as their defense allows them, and as far as Edwards can carry them on his back, spasms and all.

The Wolves won a physical, ugly game (19 turnovers) against Portland, but they came out with a win behind fourth-quarter defense and 41 points from Edwards, 10 of those in the fourth.

“Everybody stepped in,” said Julius Randle, “and then Ant was superman.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Edwards hit a three to put the Wolves up 114-112 with 1 minute, 14 seconds to play before clinching the game doing something he said he worked on all summer — improving his midrange game. The other four Wolves went flat on the baseline to allow Edwards room to operate against his former college teammate at Georgia, Portland’s Toumani Camara. Edwards drove down the left wing and stepped back for a 21-footer that was dead on.

“It felt super comfortable,” Edwards said. “My man, [Wolves assistant coach Chris Hines], the third, fourth workout of the day, we’re all middies. I be super tired, no legs, so I’m used to shooting that shot. Definitely a little more juice going against [Camara], for sure.”

The Wolves likely aren’t in that position to win the game if not for finally finding their footing on defense in the fourth quarter.

Related Coverage

“We were talking, communicating. Rudy [Gobert] was the anchor, he was talking to everybody, ‘Cutter, Ant! Box your man out.’ Everybody was on one cord. If we talk like that on the defensive end, we’re going to get a lot of stops.”

After allowing open driving to Portland for chunks of the night, the Wolves contained the ball better in the fourth in allowing just 19 points, their best defensive quarter of the evening.

“Listen, there’s a trend in the league right now of these super physical drivers that put your shoulder on you and you just got to meet them with resistance,” coach Chris Finch said. “… We finally got enough big bodies out there to be able to stand them up and force them into some tougher shots.”

The Wolves know what they can expect out of Edwards. They know what they can expect out of their defense. What may be murkier after Wednesday is their point guard position.

Finch decided to start Donte DiVincenzo over Mike Conley. DiVincenzo struggled with Portland’s pressure and had seven points and six turnovers. He played just 4:30 in the second half. Conley played just 13 minutes overall and was 1-for-5 from the floor.

“There’s a lot of things that went into it,” Finch said. “I thought [Donte] had a really good preseason. Mostly it’s strategic around Mike. It’s a lot easier to manage Mike’s impact and minutes in the game over a 36-minute span than it is over a 48-minute span. It allows us to get to different lineup combinations and maybe maximize things around him and Rudy and other lineups.”

Finch said the move was “something I’ve been thinking about for a little while.” The Wolves had an audition with that lineup last season when DiVincenzo started 10 games before a turf toe injury sidelined him for several weeks.

“We’ve done it in consultation with everybody, Mike included,” Finch said. “Mike was all for it as you would expect him to be. He’s a team-first guy. This is not an indication on Mike Conley’s performance in the preseason or where we feel he is as a player. It’s just the best way to maximize his minutes without having him sit for a long period of time in the middle of the game.”

But none of those lineup combinations the Wolves wanted to get to included Rob Dillingham. The second-year guard didn’t crack a rotation that went 10 deep on Wednesday. Bones Hyland saw fourth-quarter minutes over Dillingham.

“It’s early on still. As you see, I’m gonna leave myself license to go anywhere I want with the guys,” Finch said. “That includes who we might start, who we might finish with, who we play along the way. Everybody has to stay ready. Everyone’s going to contribute to winning here.”

That was true of a lot of Wolves on Wednesday. Jaden McDaniels (18 points) had a key three in the fourth quarter. Gobert had a putback dunk and anchored the defense well when he was on the floor. Randle (19 points) saved the game from careening off the rails when Portland had momentum. And then there was Edwards, shaking off those back spasms to get the Wolves across the finish line.

“It’s hurting. I’m in pain right now,” Edwards said. “But I was good throughout the game.”

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Anthony Edwards soldiers through back spasms to lead Timberwolves: ‘I’m in pain’

card image
Jenny Kane/The Associated Press

The All-Star guard scored 41 points in the season-opening victory in Portland.

Wolves

Takeaways: Anthony Edwards scores 41 points as Timberwolves edge Trail Blazers 118-114 in opener

card image

Wolves

Five keys to the season as Timberwolves open NBA slate tonight in Portland

card image