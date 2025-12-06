For the first time in his life, Timberwolves center Joan Beringer is learning how to speak English.
The 19-year-old rookie is taking online classes. He is even learning how to drive as he adjusts to life in America after growing up in France and playing professionally in Slovenia last year.
Beringer, selected with the 17th overall pick in June’s NBA draft, said he is getting better at understanding his coaches and his teammates. He is also able to conduct interviews in English.
But when he arrived with the Wolves this summer, there was one teammate who really tested his English proficiency — the fast-talking, slang-dropping Anthony Edwards.
“Ant — when he speaks English, honestly I don’t really understand everything, but I try,” Beringer said. “I get to understand him more and more … but words I never heard. His vocabulary is like a dictionary. I really learn everything. Every word he says is a new word for me.”
There’s a lot that’s new for Beringer as he adjusts to life in the NBA and America. That’s true for all international prospects, but especially in Beringer’s case, since he was a soccer player who converted to basketball in his teens.
Overcoming the language barrier has been a significant step in Beringer’s development during this critical time. A few months into the season, everyone has found a rhythm making Beringer feel included and making sure the instructions they’re giving him are getting through, with Beringer working every day to improve his English and get up to speed.
“When I came here this summer in June, it was really hard,” Beringer said. “But now I try to learn … but every day, I think I’m better. I really learn every day about English, but also basketball and even the life off the court. It’s great to be here.”