Wolves place bets on two towering teenagers in NBA draft

Meet the Timberwolves’ new towering teenagers: 18-year-old draft picks Joan Beringer and Rocco Zikarsky

French center Joan Beringer and Australian center Rocco Zikarsky won’t help the Timberwolves right away, but the team is betting big on their upside and work ethic.

By Shelby Swanson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 30, 2025 at 7:30PM
Timberwolves draft picks Rocco Zikarsky, left, and Joan Beringer make their way to a news conference at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Monday. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Above the Target Center lobby, Timberwolves and Lynx staff members leaned over the railings and steps flanking the escalators, watching the arrivals.

First came an Australian grandmother in a bright green blazer, joined by her equally fashionable daughter. They were followed by a French family — some in suits, others in sweaters or button-down shirts. And finally, two teenagers built like skyscrapers — 6-11 Joan Beringer and 7-2 Rocco Zikarsky — strode in, ready to meet their new NBA home.

These were the scenes Monday as the Timberwolves introduced their two newest draft picks. Beringer was taken at No. 17 on Wednesday while Zikarsky was selected at No. 45 on Thursday. Both are 18. Both are raw. And, crucially, both represent the Wolves’ commitment to long-term international scouting and player development.

“These guys are so incredibly young,” Timberwolves President Tim Connelly said, turning to the draftees. “I mean, you guys are both supposed to be in Switzerland right now.”

He was referring to the FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup, being held through July 6 in Lausanne. Instead of representing their respective countries, Beringer and Zikarsky are the Wolves’ latest bets on potential.

The Timberwolves introduce 2025 draft picks Joan Beringer, left, and Rocco Zikarsky on Monday at Target Center. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Beringer, a defensive-minded center born in Sélestat, France, has played basketball seriously for only about four years. Thanks to pressure from his friends (who noticed, among other things, his above-average height), the former soccer player said he first picked up a basketball in the summer of 2021.

The Wolves saw Beringer, who played professionally in Slovenia last season, up close days before the draft. Through a connection with his agent, Jelani Floyd, they set up a private workout in Chicago.

“We saw competitiveness,” Connelly said. “We saw his ability to quickly grasp concepts and, quite frankly, we were able to see how athletic he was in a one-on-zero setting.”

That included doing some soccer tricks to “make sure the soccer stories are real,” Connelly joked.

On the court, though, Beringer has said he models his defense after fellow Frenchman and new teammate Rudy Gobert. They’ve already made a connection.

“After the draft, he called me, and also we talked a little bit on WhatsApp,” Beringer said of Gobert. “He’s a really, really good guy. He gave me some advice. I’m really excited to start to learn with him and to practice with him every day.”

Beringer has been studying English with a mix of classes, reading and Netflix. His favorite shows? “Court of Gold" and “Starting 5,” both starring Anthony Edwards.

“He’s a player I’ve watched now for two or three years,” Beringer said of Edwards. “It’s rare that a player can do everything on the court. Just to get a chance to play with a player like him — it’s amazing.”

Joan Beringer, center, and Rocco Zikarsky, right, field questions from moderator Marney Gellner during a news conference at the Target Center in Minneapolis. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After selecting Beringer, the Wolves entered the second night of the draft with the No. 31 pick but traded down twice before landing Zikarsky at No. 45. The towering center played two years with the Brisbane Bullets in Australia’s National Basketball League (NBL) and is known for his finishing ability, touch and athleticism.

Zikarsky will begin on a two-way contract, offering the Wolves flexibility as they navigate free agency.

“It’s great to have the Iowa Wolves and be able to get down there and play some big minutes,” Zikarsky said. “Hopefully, I think it’ll be great for my development.”

While neither Beringer nor Zikarsky is expected to contribute immediately, Connelly said their size, youth and work ethic are a strong foundation.

“I think they’re two great guys with tremendous upside,” Connelly added. “I’m not sure what they’re going to be. I don’t think they know what they’re going to be as players. But we know who they are as workers and who they are as people.

“And we’ll bet on these types of guys all the time.”

