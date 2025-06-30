Wolves place bets on two towering teenagers in NBA draft

Above the Target Center lobby, Timberwolves and Lynx staff members leaned over the railings and steps flanking the escalators, watching the arrivals.
First came an Australian grandmother in a bright green blazer, joined by her equally fashionable daughter. They were followed by a French family — some in suits, others in sweaters or button-down shirts. And finally, two teenagers built like skyscrapers — 6-11 Joan Beringer and 7-2 Rocco Zikarsky — strode in, ready to meet their new NBA home.
These were the scenes Monday as the Timberwolves introduced their two newest draft picks. Beringer was taken at No. 17 on Wednesday while Zikarsky was selected at No. 45 on Thursday. Both are 18. Both are raw. And, crucially, both represent the Wolves’ commitment to long-term international scouting and player development.
“These guys are so incredibly young,” Timberwolves President Tim Connelly said, turning to the draftees. “I mean, you guys are both supposed to be in Switzerland right now.”
He was referring to the FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup, being held through July 6 in Lausanne. Instead of representing their respective countries, Beringer and Zikarsky are the Wolves’ latest bets on potential.
Beringer, a defensive-minded center born in Sélestat, France, has played basketball seriously for only about four years. Thanks to pressure from his friends (who noticed, among other things, his above-average height), the former soccer player said he first picked up a basketball in the summer of 2021.
The Wolves saw Beringer, who played professionally in Slovenia last season, up close days before the draft. Through a connection with his agent, Jelani Floyd, they set up a private workout in Chicago.
“We saw competitiveness,” Connelly said. “We saw his ability to quickly grasp concepts and, quite frankly, we were able to see how athletic he was in a one-on-zero setting.”