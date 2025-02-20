Oh, to live a day with the confidence of Anthony Edwards.
RandBall: Viral moment with Obama shows the beauty of Anthony Edwards' confidence
A clip from “Court of Gold” on Netflix finds the young Wolves star asserting his excellence to former President Barack Obama.
Even those of us who are reasonably well-assured in our own abilities cannot fathom what it is like to be 23, to be one of the best players in one of the world’s most popular sports, to believe the next shot is always going in.
But we can see it in Edwards. We watch it as he tries to be the hero, to limited success, at the end of games: ESPN Research said a month ago he is 0-for-12 in his career on shots to tie or win a game in the final five seconds of regulation or overtime. The only player to miss more in that span without a make? LeBron James.
Edwards added another miss in that situation against the Bucks just before the All-Star break.
The fact that he keeps shooting, and will 100% believe the next game-winner is going in, says as much about his fledgling stardom as his greatest moments.
It’s part of why during a Daily Delivery podcast debate segment Thursday with La Velle E. Neal I chose the Wolves over the Wild (he disagreed, no hard feelings) on the subject of which team is more likely to win a playoff series this year.
Edwards' swagger was on display in a recent viral clip from “Court of Gold” on Netflix, about the Olympic men’s basketball team.
Former President Barack Obama, a known basketball fan with some insights into the game, casually remarked to Joel Embiid that Edwards “can hoop a little bit.”
Edwards, without missing a beat in the conversation, replied, “I’m the truth.” Embiid and Obama shared a laugh before Edwards and Obama called upon LeBron and Kevin Durant to back up the assertion.
“That moment with Anthony Edwards and President Obama was real,” director Jake Rogal told Variety. “Anthony is totally himself, no matter who you are, and President Obama knows how to disarm and let people feel comfortable.
Embiid, LeBron and Durant are all veterans and former MVPs. The latter two have six NBA titles between them. They might have been thinking, “Slow down, wait your turn” as the 23-year-old Edwards with a much thinner resume spoke to a former president.
But they also understood the necessity of Edwards’ belief — a sort of “fake it until you make it” bravado that insists you have already arrived even when you are still very much on the journey.
Edwards was the best player on a Wolves team that reached the Western Conference Finals a year ago, but the Karl-Anthony Towns trade has taught us that Edwards' singular talent is not yet enough to carry a deep team to greatness.
The Wolves are 31-25 at the break, battling first to stay out of the NBA play-in tournament ... before they can even think about winning a playoff series ... before they can even think about a return to the conference finals, let alone a championship.
But if Edwards didn’t think he could take them there, what would even be the point of trying?
You believe you’re the best until you are, and you say it to anyone who will listen.
