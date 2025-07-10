Joan Beringer looks like he belongs in Timberwolves NBA Summer League debut

Dillingham had a mixed day. On the plus side, he found teammates off the attention New Orleans was sending his way and he looked comfortable distributing the ball overall. Defensively, the Wolves liked the effort he gave last season as he learned the ins and outs of NBA defense, and Dillingham again put forth that effort on defense. But his day included six assists to seven turnovers and he shot 4-for-14 (though he was 3-for-6 from three-point range). With the Wolves thin at point guard, this summer is a big one for the former No. 8 overall pick and what his role could be on the team moving forward.