Wolves

Joan Beringer looks like he belongs in Timberwolves NBA Summer League debut

Timberwolves rookie Joan Beringer blocked two shots on the first possession of Thursday’s game, and finished with seven, tying a Summer League record.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 10, 2025 at 11:28PM
Timberwolves 2025 NBA Draft Picks Joan Beringer, left, and Rocco Zikarsky, right. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

LAS VEGAS – It took all of one possession for Timberwolves rookie Joan Beringer to excite the fanbase.

The 17th overall pick in this year’s draft, who the Wolves project will need some time to develop before he plays regular rotation minutes, came out of the gate swatting shots left and right in his Summer League debut, a 98-91 Wolves win over the Pelicans.

Beringer blocked two shots on the first possession of the game, and finished with seven, tying a Summer League record. It was an impressive debut for the French rookie, who also scored 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting to go with eight rebounds.

“I don’t even have to explain, y’all see it,” guard Rob Dillingham said of Beringer. “He was like that since the first day. He plays hard, run the floor, take coaching well and he plays with everybody. … He’s gonna be special.”

Beringer’s debut was everything the Wolves could have hoped for. Strong Summer League performances don’t always translate to the main league, but it was easy to see how Beringer’s quickness and his athleticism would fit in the NBA as he continues to learn a game he has only been playing seriously since 2021.

“I’m always thinking about how I can impact the game. My defense I think is the biggest thing,” Beringer said.

Beringer said he looks up to his countryman Rudy Gobert, but the way he plays is different. Beringer, who played soccer before converting to basketball only about four years ago, has ample quickness that allows him to eat space in the paint and recover off double teams in time to block shots, as he did Thursday. Wolves assistant coach Kevin Hanson, who is helming the Summer League squad, raved about Beringer’s instincts.

“He’s got great timing. He’s always got his hands ready,” Hanson said. “He has unbelievable timing, I saw it right off the jump on both ends of the floor, really. His ability to catch lobs, good hands, and that was impressive, especially going against a starting center in [Yves] Missi.”

Beringer only recently learned English after playing in Slovenia last season, and Hanson said he and the team are making sure Beringer is on the same page with them. Practices and their first game went well in that regard, with Hanson saying he just has to make sure he talks a little slower.

“He understands pretty much everything,” Hanson said.

One area Hanson said he will focus on with Beringer the next few days is his pick-and-roll chemistry with Dillingham and helping them develop rapport, since Beringer can be a lob threat.

“Rob’s got to go somewhere, instead of the herky, jerky stuff,” Hanson said. “Because then it leaves our big not knowing what he needs to do. Just got to get them together … because it can get there.”

Clark, Dillingham, Shannon show their stuff

The Wolves came to Las Vegas with three players who all saw significant playing time at different points last season — Dillingham, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark. All three will be contending for more time next season after the departure of Nickeil Alexander-Walker to Atlanta, and head coach Chris Finch saying he was going to expand his rotation into nine or 10 players next season.

Clark (eight points) was a defensive menace, as he usually is, and got steals and drew offensive fouls up and down the floor. He also provided a hilarious moment in the first half during a fast break, when he tried to pass the ball to himself off the backboard for a dunk, except he messed up the pass and had to lay it in instead — all of this happening right in front of Finch.

“He changed the whole game,” Hanson said. “It was a little back and forth … and then he turned it up.”

Dillingham had a mixed day. On the plus side, he found teammates off the attention New Orleans was sending his way and he looked comfortable distributing the ball overall. Defensively, the Wolves liked the effort he gave last season as he learned the ins and outs of NBA defense, and Dillingham again put forth that effort on defense. But his day included six assists to seven turnovers and he shot 4-for-14 (though he was 3-for-6 from three-point range). With the Wolves thin at point guard, this summer is a big one for the former No. 8 overall pick and what his role could be on the team moving forward.

“When I get the chance, I’m gonna be ready. Every day is not a great day and you got to get better every day,” Dillingham said. “When I get a chance, I’m gonna be solid.”

Shannon dominated parts of the game he was in, especially in the third quarter as the Wolves built a lead. He finished with 20 points (6-for-14) and an encouraging nine assists. Hanson said the Wolves wanted to see good decision-making out of Shannon during these games, and he delivered with those assists.

“I ain’t score the ball well at all,” Shannon said. “I just had to find a way to impact the game. It was just reading the game, making the right play.”

Hanson mentioned he spoke to Shannon early in the game about not pressing, since the Wolves are expecting Shannon to play well in Las Vegas with a likely expanded role there for him next season.

“I said you got to playmake a little bit, and he did a good job of it,” Hanson said.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Beringer looks like he belongs in Wolves Summer League debut

card image

Timberwolves rookie Joan Beringer blocked two shots on the first possession of Thursday’s game, and finished with seven, tying a Summer League record.

Wolves

Grady will have reduced presence on Wolves games this season as national duties grow

card image

Wolves

Neal: Is it Terrence Shannon Jr. time? We’re about to find out.

Staff headshot
La Velle E. Neal III
card image