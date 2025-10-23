Takeaways: Anthony Edwards scores 41 points as Timberwolves edge Trail Blazers 118-114 in opener

PORTLAND – The Timberwolves’ first game of the season brought with it the first surprise.
Coach Chris Finch opted to start Donte DiVincenzo in place of veteran Mike Conley as the Wolves opened their season with a 118-114 victory over Portland.
Anthony Edwards had 41 as the Wolves overcame 19 turnovers. Jerami Grant had 29 for the Trail Blazers.
How it happened
The Wolves’ best defender, Rudy Gobert, picked up two fouls less than five minutes into the game, and when Jaden McDaniels went out to rest, the Wolves defense struggled in the first quarter. Portland hit 11-for-18 in the opening quarter.
The Wolves, despite having issues with some Portland full-court pressure, also hit 11 field goals (on 23 attempts) to stay within 35-33 after one. Edwards had 11.
The Wolves opened the second quarter with three consecutive turnovers after committing just two in the first. Their defense was improved when Gobert was on the floor; they held Portland to 26 in the second and trailed 61-57 at the half. DiVincenzo had five of the Wolves’ nine turnovers in the first half. He finished the game with six.
The Wolves again stayed close in the third without taking the lead as Edwards upped his points total to 31. Grant was 9-for-11 for Portland with 24 entering the fourth.
After locking down on defense in the fourth, the Wolves took a 108-107 lead on an Edwards three with 3:36 to play. It was their first lead since 22-21. The Wolves got clutch threes from McDaniels and Edwards and a putback dunk from Rudy Gobert to seal the win.