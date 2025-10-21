Every summer, Timberwolves assistant coach Chris Hines knows he’s going to lose weight.
The intense workouts he does with Anthony Edwards that time of year are the prime reason. Hines has worked with Edwards since the Wolves guard’s second season in the NBA, and never over that time did the scale say what it said for Hines entering Year 6.
It’s one thing to say this might have been the hardest-working offseason Edwards had in the gym. Hines had the numbers to back it up.
“Probably one of my most intense summers with him. I think I lost 15 pounds working with him. It was crazy,” Hines said. “I stepped on the scale and it was 185 — and I haven’t been 185 since I played.”
This was the first summer in the last three that Edwards didn’t play internationally.
He took some overseas trips, like one to China, in association with Adidas and other brands with which he is signed, but he also spent plenty of time in Minnesota working on a midrange and post-up game.
“I feel like I was able to actually work on my game,” Edwards said. “In two years, it’s been a long time. … I missed competing, for sure, because that’s competing at the highest level with the best players to ever play the game, but I definitely missed more being able to work on my game and add another piece to my game, so I think that added another dimension.”
He has also pledged to improve on defense this season.