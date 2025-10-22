The long winters of ineptitude and indifference are over, and the Timberwolves have moved into a new period in their existence: the Age of Expectations.
There will be little forgiveness with an invigorated fan base should the 2025-26 collection get mired in the middle of the Western Conference, even though it could be claimed that these 15 teams make up the strongest collection of opponents faced by a Minnesota pro team since baseball went from two leagues to four divisions in 1969.
Take a look at the West and it would appear Sacramento, Phoenix, Portland, Utah and New Orleans are odds-on favorites to be the five teams that miss everything — meaning, the top six for the playoffs and Nos. 7 through 10 for the NBA’s play-in gimmick.
The Wolves only had a one-game margin to avoid the play-in last season. They then took care of the Los Angeles Lakers in five games and did the same to Golden State after Steph Curry was knocked out of the series with a Game 1 injury.
What followed was a five-game elimination in a mismatch vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, the champs-to-be, in the West finals. This equaled the outcome in 2024, when the Woofies also lost in five to the Dallas Mavericks — a team not as complete as were the NBA champion Thunder a year later.
That’s a terrific accomplishment in the mighty West, back-to-back trips to the conference finals, but when you give that to a fan base, any fan base, you know what they start demanding, right?
More.
All of a sudden, a franchise with impossibly long stretches of futility could again win a couple of playoff series, get roadblocked in the West finals, and “That was a terrific run” in 2024 has turned into “These guys don’t have the determination to get it done” by 2026.