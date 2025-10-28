Takeaways: Shorthanded Timberwolves can’t keep up with Nuggets in 127-114 loss

Through four games, the Wolves defense has hardly looked like the unit of the past few seasons. Even with Edwards out, the Wolves should’ve have this much slippage on that end of the floor. For the second time in four games they allowed an opponent to score 100 points by the end of the third quarter. The 45 points they gave up in the third was the most they have allowed in one quarter and second time this season they allowed a 40-point quarter.