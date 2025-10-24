Timberwolves’ point guard rotation strategy is known only to coach Chris Finch

LOS ANGELES – Whatever fans might have thought about the Timberwolves point guard situation, coach Chris Finch turned that on its head with his rotation Wednesday night in the team’s season-opening victory at Portland.
Conventional wisdom coming into the season was that Mike Conley would start and likely play around 20-25 minutes. Donte DiVincenzo would come off the bench and straddle between playing the one and two guard position while playing the same amount of minutes. Then second-year guard Rob Dillingham would enter the mix to earn some minutes off the bench.
None of that happened.
Instead, Finch opted to start DiVincenzo, bring Conley off the bench and not play Dillingham at all.
Before the game, Finch walked through his thinking on starting DiVincenzo over Conley and said, “It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a little while.”
“There’s a lot of things that went into it. I thought [DiVincenzo] had a really good preseason. Mostly it’s strategic around Mike. It’s a lot easier to manage Mike’s impact and minutes in the game over a 36-minute span than it is over a 48-minute span. It allows us to get to different lineup combinations and maybe maximize things around him and Rudy and other lineups.”
Conley played 13 minutes and went 1-for-5 for three points. DiVincenzo had a rougher night as he struggled with Portland’s physical defense and had seven points but six turnovers. But from the sounds of it, Finch was not making this move just for opening night.
“We’ve done it in consultation with everybody, Mike included,” Finch said. “Mike was all for it as you would expect him to be. He’s a team first guy. This is not an indication on mike Conley’s performance in the preseason or where we feel he is as a player. It’s just the best way to maximize his minutes without having him sit for a long period of time in the middle of the game.”