Mike Conley returns to Timberwolves and is OK with a reduced playing role

When the Timberwolves initially traded Mike Conley to the Bulls, he was in Toronto with his wife, Mary. It was the day before the Wolves played the Raptors there.
Conley assumed he would never suit up for the team again.
“You just sit there and we just stared at each other,” he said.
They tried to look on the bright side — how they had family and friends in Chicago and how they would deal with the situation in front of them.
What Conley didn’t know in the moment, but what would soon become clear, was that there was a way he didn’t have to uproot his family in the middle of the season, and that ultimately he would come back to the Wolves a few weeks.
This circuitous, paper-transaction-filled journey — which involved another trade to Charlotte, which then bought Conley out, making him eligible again to sign with the Wolves — officially ended Thursday, as Conley took the floor in a Wolves practice for the first time since the team traded him to Chicago on Feb. 3.
“We were lost without him. Nobody knew who to say ”1-2-3, Wolves" at the end of our huddle-up,” coach Chris Finch joked.
Conley was sporting a new look for him — a headband — and said he was glad to be back to see what kind of run the team could go on for the rest of this season.