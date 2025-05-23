I got a surprising lesson on how frustrated Wolves fans are with head coach Chris Finch on Thursday after posting this on social media in the midst of a 118-103 loss to Oklahoma City:
“This is just bull-headed stubbornness on Finch’s part to still only be playing eight guys when half of them are playing this poorly.”
It was a specific critique of how one game was going, and perhaps a nod to a Finch tendency to be set in his ways and rotations — an overall weakness at times.
But I also thought most of us had a shared subtext: Disagree or not with a specific decision in a big game, Finch is the most accomplished coach in Timberwolves history. He has led them to four straight playoff appearances and two consecutive Western Conference finals after nearly two decades of basketball dysfunction.
And before this series with the Thunder started, the Wolves had won 25 of their last 31 games (including eight of 10 in the playoffs).
Plenty of Wolves fans, though, were either caught up in the moment or carrying lingering resentments over previous perceived grievances.
The chorus of “FIRE FINCH” was loud in the replies to my post, as was casual speculation that new owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez will seek to replace Finch this offseason with a higher-profile coach.
All of that should be considered preposterous, as I talked about on Friday’s Daily Delivery podcast.