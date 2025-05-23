The Timberwolves have their first back-to-back losses of this postseason. The sobering part is that they have not been particularly close in either game of the Western Conference finals.
The Oklahoma City Thunder followed up an opening game rout with a second blowout Thursday, a 118-103 win, to take a 2-0 lead as the series shifts to Minnesota.
Here are three observations from Game 2.
Too many passengers
The Thunder led the NBA in victories this season with 68. They feature the league MVP, the league’s best defense and enough firepower to win multiple ways.
Anything less than an “A” performance by the Wolves is going to end poorly, most likely by a lopsided margin.
They haven’t come close to that yet, thanks to too many no-show performances the first two games. Turnovers and dreadful shooting from the bench doomed them in Game 1.
Julius Randle was nonexistent in Game 2, an odd development given he has been their most effective and consistent playoff performer. Randle watched the fourth quarter from the bench after scoring just six points on 2-for-11 shooting with four turnovers.
He wasn’t alone.