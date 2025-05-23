Wolves

Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards is second-team All-NBA for second year in a row

The Wolves star was one of eight players to appear on all 100 ballots from a global panel.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 23, 2025 at 11:55PM
Anthony Edwards joined Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love as Wolves players to be named to at least two All-NBA second teams. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

For the second year in a row, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been named to the All-NBA second team.

The teams were revealed Friday night. Edwards was one of eight players to appear on all 100 ballots from a global panel of writers and broadcasters, sent before the start of the NBA playoffs. He received 11 first-team votes, 87 second-team votes and two third-team votes.

Edwards averaged a career-best 27.6 points per game this season to go with 4.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds. He led the league in three-pointers made (320) and attempted (811), a 39.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

He joins Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love as the only players in Wolves history to be named to the All-NBA second team or better twice. Garnett was an eight-time All-NBA selection while with the Wolves, including a first-team pick three times and a second-team pick three more. Love was a second-team selection in 2012 and ’14.

League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City was a unanimous first-team pick, as were two previous MVPs, Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo. The other two first-team selections were Boston’s Jayson Tatum (also unanimous) and Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell.

Joining Edwards on the second team were the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, an All-NBA pick for the 21st time in 22 seasons, as well as Cleveland’s Evan Mobley, Golden State’s Stephen Curry and New York’s Jalen Brunson. Curry made All-NBA for the 11th time in his career.

Karl-Anthony Towns, a two-time third-team selection while with the Wolves, was picked for the third team again in his first season with New York. The other players on the third team were Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton, the Los Angeles Clippers’ James Harden and Oklahoma City’s Jalen Williams.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See Moreicon

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Wolves’ Edwards is second-team All-NBA for second year in a row

card image

The Wolves star was one of eight players to appear on all 100 ballots from a global panel.

Sports

RandBall: Game 2 criticism of Wolves coach is justified. For now.

Staff headshot
Michael Rand
card image

Sports

Minnesota sports stars reflect on George Floyd's legacy

card image