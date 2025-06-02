Souhan: Will the Timberwolves trade for Kevin Durant? Should they?

Should the Timberwolves trade for Kevin Durant?
Will the Timberwolves trade for Kevin Durant?
If Wolves boss Tim Connelly thinks the answer to Question No. 1 is “Yes,” then the answer to Question No. 2 will also likely be “Yes.”
The Wolves are perched at the pinnacle of franchise history, having made it to two consecutive NBA Western Conference finals. Connelly created that success, in part, by making fearless trades.
This summer, he faces another dramatic series of decisions, involving Julius Randle, Naz Reid, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and his developing young players.
As of this moment, my best guess is that Julius Randle stays; Reid stays if he can’t find a massive deal on the open market; and Alexander-Walker leaves to save money and create playing time for youngsters like Terrence Shannon Jr., Jaylen Clark and perhaps Leonard Miller.
But those assumptions are based on Connelly not doing something dramatic, and Connelly almost always does something dramatic.
On the Wolves’ current path, they could continue to be highly competitive for years, but may lack the star power to win it all.