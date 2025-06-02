Lynx improve to 7-0 with strong second half in victory over expansion Valkyries

The Lynx tipped off their game with the expansion Golden State Valkyries in San Francisco on Sunday at about 5:30 p.m. Pacific time.
The Minnesota defense got to the game about an hour late.
But it was enough.
Down a point at halftime after allowing Golden State to score 52 points, the Lynx took over in the second half in an 86-75 victory that kept the Lynx (7-0) perfect on the season, 1-0 in Commissioners Cup competition.
It is Minnesota’s best start to a season since the 2017 team started the season 9-0.
It was an absolutely night-and-day performance.
Golden State scored 29 points in the second quarter and 52 points in the first half. But the Valkyries (2-4) scored just nine points in the first 13-plus minutes of the second half, and by that time the Lynx were in control of the game. They led by as many as 22.
Four of five Lynx starters scored in double figures. Napheesa Collier, back after missing a game with a sore knee, had a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double. Courtney Williams scored 20. Kayla McBride scored 16 and Bridget Carleton scored 12.