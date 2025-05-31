In the first four games this season, with Kayla McBride away from the team for personal reasons, the Lynx found a way to win.
Friday in Phoenix, with Napheesa Collier — the WNBA’s leading scorer — missing the game because of a sore knee, the Lynx did the same thing.
They found a way to win a game between two teams fighting injury issues, 74-71.
Natisha Hiedeman’s three-pointer with 5.5 seconds left, which came after Kayla McBride stole a Phoenix inbounds pass, pushed the Lynx to 6-0.
The decision to sit Collier was, according to Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, a precautionary move because of knee soreness Collier has dealt with since 2023.
On the other side, the Mercury were without Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack.
But, by pounding the ball inside — Phoenix outscored the Lynx 44-22 in the paint — the Mercury were able to push the Lynx all game long.
McBride led the Lynx with 20 points. Alanna Smith had 19, Courtney Williams 11. Phoenix (4-2) got 26 from Satou Sabally and 15 from Kalani Brown.