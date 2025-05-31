Lynx

Minnesota Lynx, playing without star Napheesa Collier, keep things perfect with comeback at Phoenix

Alanna Smith, Kayla McBride and others picked up the slack when a knee injury kept Napheesa Collier out.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 31, 2025 at 4:17AM
In the first four games this season, with Kayla McBride away from the team for personal reasons, the Lynx found a way to win.

Friday in Phoenix, with Napheesa Collier — the WNBA’s leading scorer — missing the game because of a sore knee, the Lynx did the same thing.

They found a way to win a game between two teams fighting injury issues, 74-71.

Natisha Hiedeman’s three-pointer with 5.5 seconds left, which came after Kayla McBride stole a Phoenix inbounds pass, pushed the Lynx to 6-0.

The decision to sit Collier was, according to Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, a precautionary move because of knee soreness Collier has dealt with since 2023.

On the other side, the Mercury were without Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack.

But, by pounding the ball inside — Phoenix outscored the Lynx 44-22 in the paint — the Mercury were able to push the Lynx all game long.

McBride led the Lynx with 20 points. Alanna Smith had 19, Courtney Williams 11. Phoenix (4-2) got 26 from Satou Sabally and 15 from Kalani Brown.

Down five entering the fourth quarter, the Lynx took a brief 66-65 lead on Williams’ jumper with 3:39 left.

But Phoenix responded with four straight points by Sabally, on two layups, to take a three-point lead.

With 53.7 seconds left, Williams tied it with a three-pointer, and the Lynx got a stop. Out of a timeout, Hiedeman missed on a drive, giving Phoenix the ball with 15.9 seconds left.

But McBride stole the inbounds pass, leading to Hiedeman’s three-pointer that iced the game.

The Lynx made just six of 17 shots in the first quarter, just one of six three-point attempts, and turned the ball over six times, leading to six Phoenix points.

And yet Minnesota led 20-17 when it was over. The biggest reason: McBride, who scored 10 of Minnesota’s 20 points.

McBride made her first shot of the game, a three, but was 0-for-3 the rest of the quarter. But she got to the line seven times, and made all seven, including three with 12.3 seconds left in the quarter, breaking a 17-17 tie.

BOXSCORE: Lynx 74, Mercury 71

WNBA standings

The Lynx continued to struggle to make shots in the second quarter, hitting just five of 17 (29.4%) and just two of eight three-pointers. Phoenix wasn’t a lot better but still outscored the Lynx 22-18 in the quarter and held a 39-38 halftime lead.

McBride scored seven of Minnesota’s eight second-quarter points, all seven coming in the final two minutes of the half.

That lead was stretched to five, 58-53, after three quarters. While the Lynx were shooting 35.3 percent and turning the ball over five times, the Mercury were going to work in the paint. Phoenix scored 19 points in the quarter. Three came from the line, the rest in the lane, where Phoenix was 8-for-13. Sabally had 10 points in the quarter, Brown five.

