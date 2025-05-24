Lynx remain perfect in 2025 after rallying past the Sun

Lynx

Minnesota Lynx remain perfect in 2025 after rallying past the Connecticut Sun

On a comeback led by Napheesa Collier, the Lynx ran their record to 4-0 in the new WNBA season.

By Jake Epstein

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 24, 2025 at 1:58AM

As the Lynx took on the winless Connecticut Sun on Friday night in Target Center, coach Cheryl Reeve’s squad possessed a prime opportunity to keep its undefeated run alive. That task became far more complicated after the initial 20 minutes of action.

It’s seldom easy for the Lynx. But Reeve and company once again found a way to win, knocking off the Sun 76-70.

In the matchup of an unbeaten squad and a team vying to win for the first time in 2025, the Lynx completed a second-half comeback to win their fourth consecutive game.

The result makes this the Lynx’s best start to a season since 2017, when they began the season 9-0 en route to the WNBA title.

The matchup included a faceoff of two players in the league’s top six in scoring, Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and Sun center Tina Charles. Charles struggled to make a dent in the scoring column, stopping at four points. Guard Marina Mabrey carried the load with 22 points.

Collier, leading the league in scoring, extended her scorching start with 33 points and 10 rebounds.

Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) goes to the net defended by Sun's forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) during the first quarter. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Neither team put forth a banner effort at taking care of the ball. Minnesota turned it over 15 times, leading to 14 points off turnovers. The Sun coughed up 23 turnovers; the Lynx scored 18 points off turnovers.

As has become an early season trend, the Lynx appeared flat off the tipoff. However, the lull lasted far longer than two nights prior, when the Lynx trailed Dallas 15-5.

In the opening five minutes, Minnesota fell into an 11-4 hole while shooting 2-for-9. The Lynx launched a 7-0 run to tie it, but the Sun closed the first quarter with a 19-15 lead.

Collier, held to just one basket in the first quarter, scored five points in the first two minutes of the second quarter. The league’s leading scorer entering Friday’s game, she led the Lynx with 15 first-half points. Collier made a pair of three-pointers, but her teammates made just one of seven first-half attempts from beyond the arc.

Connecticut went 8-for-14 on three-pointers in the first half. Mabrey and Sun forward Haley Peters both scored 10 points in the first half. Mabrey, who made three first-half three-pointers, dished out six assists as she played all 20 first-half minutes.

The Sun carried a 45-35 advantage into halftime. This marked the Lynx’s first halftime deficit of the season.

The teams traded baskets at the third quarter’s outset, Collier converting a layup through contact and adding a free throw to cut the Sun’s lead to 50-42 with just under six minutes remaining in the quarter.

Connecticut responded with a 6-0 run to stretch the lead back to double digits, until Bridget Carleton buried a corner three at the third quarter’s buzzer to make it 56-49 entering the final quarter. Carleton had missed six of her first seven shots.

BOXSCORE: Lynx 76, Sun 70

WNBA standings

With 3 minutes, 45 seconds remaining, Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman made a layup and the Lynx trailed 68-61. On the ensuing possession, guard Karlie Samuelsen got a shooter’s bounce and cashed in an outside jumper.

As the clock ran down under two minutes, Collier followed up a pullup jumper with a pair of free throws to tie it 68-68. Hiedeman hit a deep three-pointer that gave Minnesota a 71-68 advantage.

After taking command on both ends of the floor late, Minnesota saw out another close affair.

The Lynx will take on the Seattle Storm at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Target Center.

