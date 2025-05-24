Lynx remain perfect in 2025 after rallying past the Sun

As the Lynx took on the winless Connecticut Sun on Friday night in Target Center, coach Cheryl Reeve’s squad possessed a prime opportunity to keep its undefeated run alive. That task became far more complicated after the initial 20 minutes of action.
It’s seldom easy for the Lynx. But Reeve and company once again found a way to win, knocking off the Sun 76-70.
In the matchup of an unbeaten squad and a team vying to win for the first time in 2025, the Lynx completed a second-half comeback to win their fourth consecutive game.
The result makes this the Lynx’s best start to a season since 2017, when they began the season 9-0 en route to the WNBA title.
The matchup included a faceoff of two players in the league’s top six in scoring, Lynx forward Napheesa Collier and Sun center Tina Charles. Charles struggled to make a dent in the scoring column, stopping at four points. Guard Marina Mabrey carried the load with 22 points.
Collier, leading the league in scoring, extended her scorching start with 33 points and 10 rebounds.
Neither team put forth a banner effort at taking care of the ball. Minnesota turned it over 15 times, leading to 14 points off turnovers. The Sun coughed up 23 turnovers; the Lynx scored 18 points off turnovers.
As has become an early season trend, the Lynx appeared flat off the tipoff. However, the lull lasted far longer than two nights prior, when the Lynx trailed Dallas 15-5.