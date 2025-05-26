There have been times as the Minnesota Lynx has started the season 4-0 when everything seemed to click.
Tied at the half, the Lynx outscored Dallas 53-38 in the second half, holding the Wings to 13-for-31 shooting in the second half while winning on the road. Two days later in Los Angeles the Lynx, up one at the half, held the Sparks under 30% shooting in the second half in a 14-point win. In the home opener, a rematch with Dallas, the Wings shot south of 40% in the second half.
And then Friday against winless Connecticut, down 15 with 5:20 left in the game, the Lynx finished the game on a 23-2 run to win 76-70.
During that run the Lynx went 6-for-7 from the field, 3-for-3 on threes and made eight free throws while the Sun shot 1-for-7 and made five turnovers.
But there have been times when things seemed out of sorts for a Lynx team that, while still perfect for 2025, has struggled at times against competition that is a combined 2-11.
Coach Cheryl Reeve said film study of the start of the season shows a team that is doing things “mostly well.”
“There will be a time when someone will have a terrible closeout,” she said. “And all of a sudden we’re in a bad spot. It’s more about identifying those moments, both offensively and defensively, where we’re making it more challenging for ourselves and trying to limit those.”
Part of the problem could be having played the first four games without Kayla McBride, who was away from the team for personal reasons. When such a high-impact player isn’t in the lineup, others feel they have to do more, Reeve said.