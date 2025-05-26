Lynx

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve acknowledges the perfect record but sees imperfections

A 4-0 mark compiled against teams that are 2-11 will be tested by a Seattle team on a run. Helping matters: Kayla McBride, who has been absent for personal reasons, is back at practice.

By Kent Youngblood

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 26, 2025 at 10:27PM
Smiles come easily when winning, as Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve showed in a chat with guard Natisha Hiedeman on Wednesday during a victory over the Dallas Wings at Target Center. But Reeve sees areas that need improvement in her 4-0 team. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

There have been times as the Minnesota Lynx has started the season 4-0 when everything seemed to click.

Tied at the half, the Lynx outscored Dallas 53-38 in the second half, holding the Wings to 13-for-31 shooting in the second half while winning on the road. Two days later in Los Angeles the Lynx, up one at the half, held the Sparks under 30% shooting in the second half in a 14-point win. In the home opener, a rematch with Dallas, the Wings shot south of 40% in the second half.

And then Friday against winless Connecticut, down 15 with 5:20 left in the game, the Lynx finished the game on a 23-2 run to win 76-70.

During that run the Lynx went 6-for-7 from the field, 3-for-3 on threes and made eight free throws while the Sun shot 1-for-7 and made five turnovers.

But there have been times when things seemed out of sorts for a Lynx team that, while still perfect for 2025, has struggled at times against competition that is a combined 2-11.

Coach Cheryl Reeve said film study of the start of the season shows a team that is doing things “mostly well.”

“There will be a time when someone will have a terrible closeout,” she said. “And all of a sudden we’re in a bad spot. It’s more about identifying those moments, both offensively and defensively, where we’re making it more challenging for ourselves and trying to limit those.”

Part of the problem could be having played the first four games without Kayla McBride, who was away from the team for personal reasons. When such a high-impact player isn’t in the lineup, others feel they have to do more, Reeve said.

McBride is back with the team. Monday she took part, for the most part, in a full practice, working with the starting group.

There is a chance McBride could make her debut Tuesday night when the Lynx host the Seattle Storm. McBride was listed as probable on the team’s availability report Monday evening.

Either with or without McBride, the Lynx will have to be a more consistent team against the Storm, who have won three straight after an opening-night loss. Their most recent victory was the Storm’s most impressive, by 20 at home Sunday against Las Vegas.

The Storm is led by Nneka Ogwumike, who is averaging a double-double (20.5 points and 10.3 rebounds) this season, and Skylar Diggins, who has averaged 18.3 points and 10.3 assists during the three-game winning streak.

“After a defensive rebound, after a turnover, they’re No. 1 and No. 2 in the league,” Reeve said. “We have to play offense in a way that is not going to fuel them. But it’s easier said than done.”

The Lynx have found a way to win while rising to the top of the league standings. But more consistency is needed against an opponent that is a clear step up in class.

Kent Youngblood

Reporter

Kent Youngblood has covered sports for the Minnesota Star Tribune for more than 20 years.

