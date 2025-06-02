Tim Connelly opted to stand instead of sit for his end-of-season news conference Monday.
So the Timberwolves president of basketball operations stood at a microphone stand in a little studio adjacent to the Wolves’ practice facility at Mayo Clinic Square for about 25 minutes to break down his team’s season and talk about possible directions for the next few weeks with the draft and free agency looming.
The Wolves have the No. 17 and No. 31 picks in the draft; they also have three key potential free agents in Julius Randle ($31 million player option), Naz Reid ($15 million player option) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (unrestricted free agent).
Here are some of the key answers and takeaways from Connelly’s remarks.
On his own future
Connelly moved an opt out in his contract last summer as he awaited how the Wolves ownership situation was going to play out. Now that that’s settled, and Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore are set to become controlling owners, Connelly seemingly put to rest any concerns that he would leave.
“Super happy here,” Connelly said. “It’s been great, not just as working with the team, but this whole community really feels like home. I think you guys are stuck with me.”
On life as a second apron team
The Timberwolves spent the season as a team above the second apron of the NBA’s luxury tax.
That means they were subject to roster-building restrictions, such as the inability to aggregate salaries in trades, to take on more money in trades than they send out, the freezing of draft picks to use in trades in future years and the inability to use mid-level exceptions.