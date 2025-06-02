Bringing back all three likely would push the Wolves into the second apron. One thing that might operate in the Wolves’ favor when it comes to retaining Reid and Randle is other teams’ inability to spend money above the midlevel exception. Alexander-Walker figures to be a popular target for multiple teams to use that money, around $14 million per year.

“Certainly these guys have finite windows to earn a lot of money,” Connelly said. “We’re very appreciative of what the market might look like. We’re pretty cautiously optimistic we’re in a good place with all of the guys. Most importantly, they want to be here.”

On the players they need to pair with Anthony Edwards …

Edwards received a lot of external criticism from talking heads on television and podcasts for how he navigated this postseason, but he’s still in a rare spot among players his age — at 23 he has now been in the playoffs four of his five seasons with two conference finals on his résumé.

Connelly was complimentary of how much winning Edwards has done, and addressed what kind of players the Wolves need around him.

“Two-way players, certainly. … The sky’s the limit,” Connelly said. “We think he’s going to be one of the best players of all time. We think he’s on that track. This summer will be even more challenging for him as we raise the bar, not just personally but collectively as a team. I think with Anthony, his ability to play on both ends mandates that you got to play on both ends.”

On the potential of making a big move