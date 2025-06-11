As Holmgren has navigated his NBA career, Tengben has not just been a barber, but a friend, confidante and someone who Holmgren trusts among his circle of close friends. Tengben will spend significant time in Oklahoma City hanging out with Holmgren in the middle of the season, with Tengben taking one of the guest bedrooms in Holmgren’s house. Their friendship is akin to a lot of friendships athletes have with their barbers; they become close friends, like family.