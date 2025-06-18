Reusse: Whether in Vegas or Blaine, Timberwolves’ Jaylen Clark is ready to work

Rudy Perpich was our governor with many dreams to make this a greater state to both reside and to visit. In that task, Perpich was in the 1980s picking up at the airport a guest with the capital to make a large investment here.
As they drove, the radio was turned to 1500 on the AM dial. Impersonators were calling a show titled “Monday Night Sports Talk,” and one of the co-hosts, Joe Soucheray, was moved to his trademark laughter that mimicked a quacking duck.
After several more minutes of absurdity, the sitting governor called the show, live, to chide the hosts for having ruined the sales pitch he planned to give his important passenger — that being, Minnesota was the “Brain State.”
Cancer got Rudy way too young, at 67 in 1995, but not before another of his dreams, a National Sports Center, was realized in what were then the largely open spaces in Blaine. The NSC opened in 1990, only three years after Rudy helped it through the Legislature.
There was a visit made there on Tuesday, for the purpose of checking out the interaction of Jaylen Clark, the best hope for the Timberwolves to guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in future playoff series, and several scores of young hoopers attending a day camp.
There has been a tinge of sadness involved with entering the NSC grounds over the past five years, considering the structure that made it unique — that made it “pure Rudy” — no longer rests majestically on the grounds:
The Velodrome.
It was dismantled in 2020 due to the track falling into disrepair. Apologies are due to Rudy’s legacy.