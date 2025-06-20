Wolves

RandBall: Three things the Wolves should learn from the Pacers

Indiana has pushed Oklahoma City to a Game 7 after the Wolves lost to the Thunder in 5. Michael Rand looks at both series in today’s 10 things to know.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 20, 2025 at 4:07PM
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton points after a basket during Thursday's NBA Finals Game 6 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder. (Abbie Parr/The Associated Press)

It is possible to squint and imagine how the Timberwolves’ five-game Western Conference finals loss against Oklahoma City might have played out differently.

What if the Wolves had been able to build a bigger first-half lead in Game 1 at Oklahoma City? Maybe the Wolves could have won that game?

What if the Wolves had been able to secure a Game 4 win, which instead was a two-point loss in which Minnesota had plenty of offense (126 points) but couldn’t get enough stops against the red-hot Thunder?

Ultimately, though, it’s hard to imagine the series playing out much differently results-wise without imagining the Wolves playing differently instead of just better than they did.

For that sort of what-if, the Pacers are giving the Wolves plenty to think about in the NBA Finals. Indiana was a huge underdog going into the series, but a blowout Game 6 win Thursday set up a winner-take-all Game 7 on Sunday in Oklahoma City.

What exactly can the Wolves learn from the Pacers? Let’s look at a few ideas in today’s 10 things to know.

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

