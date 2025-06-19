Recruiting: These Minnesotans are now getting calls from college coaches

Lorenson played point guard for Lake City this past winter, leading his team to 19 wins and an appearance in the section championship game (a loss to Caledonia). He has the size to rebound (six per game), and he can score from the arc, mid-range and at the cup. This led to 21 points a game, all with Lorenson also being the best Tigers ball handler and creator. When you have that level of skill plus agility and size, you are the type of versatile prospect that college coaches love.