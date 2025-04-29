Asking Audrey Brownell to choose her favorite race is like asking a parent to choose their favorite child.
Is it the 800-meter’s mental and physical punch, packed into a two-minute blitz? Or is it the puzzle of planning a 5K race on an unfamiliar course?
“With every race, there’s just something that you can specialize in, that you can tackle really well,” Brownell said.
This season, the Staples-Motley junior could become the first Minnesotan runner to hold a high school state title in every distance running event, according to state high school track and field records. Brownell has already won Class 1A titles in the 4x800, 800, 1600 and cross-country 5K races. She just needs a 3200-meter victory in June to complete the set.
The personal-best 3200 time she ran on April 10 of 10 minutes, 51.81 seconds, would have put her in first at last year’s Class 1A meet.
That mid-to-long distance versatility is rare, said Staples-Motley head coach Bruce Fuhrman. Brownell will also try to set a school record in the 400 meter for the two-time state champ Cardinals based a half-hour west of Brainerd.
“You don’t get kids like that very often,” Fuhrman said. “The strongest asset she’s got is her mindset. She’s very diligent in her workouts.”
State success
When Brownell was in sixth grade, her older older brothers, both runners, encouraged the budding volleyball player to test her quickness. At her first middle school practice, she lined up for 400-meter repeats. When the whistle blew, she sprinted ahead, full-speed, and was surprised to turn around and see everyone behind her, pacing themselves carefully.