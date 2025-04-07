The Latest

Delta will fly nonstop from MSP to the Bahamas next winter

Flights to Nassau are part of another big Caribbean expansion for the carrier.

By Simon Peter Groebner

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 7, 2025 at 11:00AM
A beach at the Royal Atlantis Paradise Island, a resort hotel located off Nassau, Bahamas. (GRAHAM DICKIE/The New York Times)

Following a winter with more nonstop warm destinations from here than ever, the Bahamas has seemed like a curious omission from the MSP route map. Now Delta Air Lines has announced 2025-26 service from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Nassau (NAS), the capital of the archipelago nation.

It’s our first direct connection to the home of white- and pink-sand beaches, cruise ports, rum, swimming pigs, “Who Let the Dogs Out” and the original Fyre Festival since at least the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Delta, the nearly four-hour flights will take off Saturdays from December to April, and Airbus A319 aircraft will be used. We already found a round-trip fare for Jan. 3-10 for $635 in Basic Economy or $755 in Main Cabin, but these fares are likely to change.

How about safety? The U.S. State Department last week updated the Bahamas at “Level 2: Exercised Increased Caution,” the same travel advisory level for most of Western Europe. The department highlighted crime in some urban areas of Nassau and Freeport, boating accidents, “sexual assaults by jet-ski operators” and on beaches, and lastly, sharks.

The Nassau news comes as part of another broad expansion in the Caribbean region by Delta. That includes new routes from its main hub of Atlanta to two traditionally harder-to-reach countries in the Lesser Antilles: St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVD) and Grenada (GND).

about the writer

about the writer

Simon Peter Groebner

Travel Editor

Simon Peter Groebner is Travel editor for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from The Latest

See More

The Latest

Delta will fly nonstop from MSP to the Bahamas next winter

card image

Flights to Nassau are part of another big Caribbean expansion for the carrier.

The Latest

Should there be money ‘left over’ when we die?

card image

St. Cloud

A Stearns County man’s retrial for fatally shaking his baby begins today

People enter Stearns County Courthouse on the first day of jury selection for the trial of Brian G. Fitch in St. Cloud, Minn. on Monday, January 12, 2015.