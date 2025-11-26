MSP sees cancellations, delays as storm drops snow on Twin Cities

Some flights at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) were canceled or delayed early Wednesday as snow arrived with the Thanksgiving travel rush.
The airport recorded five canceled flights, including three departures, and more than three dozen delays, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. As of 9 a.m., more than half of the flights on the airport departures board were delayed, at an average of more than 50 minutes, according to flightradar24.
The risk of late morning accumulation early Wednesday faded as light snow moved eastward, according to the National Weather Service. Strong winds from the northwest had threatened to carry gusts of up to 45 miles per hour, blowing snow and reducing visibility.
Further delays at MSP were possible, according to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) air traffic control bulletin. Airplanes were being sprayed with deicing fluid before takeoff. Broader weather impacts were being tracked in the Upper Midwest and East Coast airspace.
Some longer lines and delays were expected at MSP. About 47,000 people were expected to depart the airport on Wednesday as Thanksgiving travel hit full swing. Another 49,000 are scheduled to fly out on Sunday, traditionally the busiest travel day of the holiday weekend.
The airport this week unveiled its winter protocol to handle forecasted snowstorms. At peak operation, about 280 personnel may be assigned to work at one time toward MSP snow removal efforts, including airport employees and contracted help. The airport has received accolades for its effectiveness in removing snow and running in winter weather.