Travel deals for Minnesotans on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Travel Tuesday

Icelandair is one of our favorite budget gateways to Europe from MSP, with a layover in Iceland. The Nordic carrier is running an “Aurora Friday” flight sale through Dec. 2 with flights to Iceland starting at $299 and connections to 30 more European cities from $375. Travel dates vary from January to May, and you may have to dig for specific deals. For example, we found Minneapolis to Stockholm for $417 from April 20-27, or Minneapolis to Milan for $510 from April 10-17, both in Economy Light class.