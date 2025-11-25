Travel deals for Minnesotans on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Travel Tuesday

For travel planners, the deals don’t just come and go on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. “Travel Tuesday” (Dec. 2 this year) was conceived a few years back to keep the discounts coming.
The savings aren’t just on a national level. Plenty of Minnesota resorts, as well as airlines flying out of Minneapolis-St. Paul, have discounts and promotions running at various times between now and the first week of December.
We’ll update this article with more deals as they’re announced.
Minnesota resorts
Madden’s on Gull Lake is touting a Cyber Monday sale from Dec. 1 until 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, with 30% off select dates from April through October 2026. The discounted dates are listed on the resort’s Cyber Monday page.
Nature Link Resort, a collection of luxury cabin rentals on Clark Lake near Nisswa, has a Black Friday sale through Nov. 30, with 25% off stays through April 30, with a two-night minimum. Use code COZY25. For example, a stay in the Cedar Cabin Lakeview unit from April 10-12 is $892 normally, or $669 with the code.
Giants Ridge ski resort on the Iron Range has a Black Friday/Cyber Monday gift card deal: Take 20% off a $100 or $200 gift card through Dec. 1. But the gift card cannot be used for lodging — use it instead for golf, lift tickets, equipment retail, disc golf, and the resort’s food and drink venues.
Cragun’s Resort on Gull Lake is teasing a “legendary” golf-centric Black Friday deal on its Facebook page, with details to be announced.
Air travel
Delta Air Lines often reveals its biggest holiday deals on Cyber Monday. In the meantime, MSP’s dominant carrier is doing its annual “Winter Your Way” event with a suite of modest offers, often in the form of bonus miles: