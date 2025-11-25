Travel

Travel deals for Minnesotans on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Travel Tuesday

Minnesota resorts have special deals for the extended Thanksgiving weekend. So do airlines.

By Simon Peter Groebner

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2025 at 12:00PM
Madden’s on Gull Lake

For travel planners, the deals don’t just come and go on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. “Travel Tuesday” (Dec. 2 this year) was conceived a few years back to keep the discounts coming.

The savings aren’t just on a national level. Plenty of Minnesota resorts, as well as airlines flying out of Minneapolis-St. Paul, have discounts and promotions running at various times between now and the first week of December.

We’ll update this article with more deals as they’re announced.

Minnesota resorts

Madden’s on Gull Lake is touting a Cyber Monday sale from Dec. 1 until 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3, with 30% off select dates from April through October 2026. The discounted dates are listed on the resort’s Cyber Monday page.

Nature Link Resort, a collection of luxury cabin rentals on Clark Lake near Nisswa, has a Black Friday sale through Nov. 30, with 25% off stays through April 30, with a two-night minimum. Use code COZY25. For example, a stay in the Cedar Cabin Lakeview unit from April 10-12 is $892 normally, or $669 with the code.

Giants Ridge ski resort on the Iron Range has a Black Friday/Cyber Monday gift card deal: Take 20% off a $100 or $200 gift card through Dec. 1. But the gift card cannot be used for lodging — use it instead for golf, lift tickets, equipment retail, disc golf, and the resort’s food and drink venues.

Cragun’s Resort on Gull Lake is teasing a “legendary” golf-centric Black Friday deal on its Facebook page, with details to be announced.

Air travel

Delta Air Lines often reveals its biggest holiday deals on Cyber Monday. In the meantime, MSP’s dominant carrier is doing its annual “Winter Your Way” event with a suite of modest offers, often in the form of bonus miles:

  • $250 off Delta Vacations flight and hotel packages priced at $7,000 or more. The discount drops to $25 to $125 on cheaper packages.
    • 3 miles per dollar on Delta gift card purchases of $400 or more (or 4 miles per dollar for Medallion members) through Dec. 3.
      • 2 bonus miles per dollar on Hertz rental cars, or 1 bonus mile per dollar for other car rental companies, when booking by Nov. 30 for travel through March 31.
        • 4 miles per dollar (up from 2) on hotels and vacation packages booked through the airline’s Delta Stays portal, when booking by Dec. 3 for travel through March 31.
          • Double miles (4 per dollar) on cruises through 2027, booked via Delta Cruises by Dec. 5.

            Icelandair is one of our favorite budget gateways to Europe from MSP, with a layover in Iceland. The Nordic carrier is running an “Aurora Friday” flight sale through Dec. 2 with flights to Iceland starting at $299 and connections to 30 more European cities from $375. Travel dates vary from January to May, and you may have to dig for specific deals. For example, we found Minneapolis to Stockholm for $417 from April 20-27, or Minneapolis to Milan for $510 from April 10-17, both in Economy Light class.

            about the writer

            about the writer

            Simon Peter Groebner

            Travel Editor

            Simon Peter Groebner is Travel editor for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

            See Moreicon

            More from Travel

            See More

            Travel

            Travel deals for Minnesotans on Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Travel Tuesday

            card image

            Minnesota resorts have special deals for the extended Thanksgiving weekend. So do airlines.

            Travel

            Winter vacationers have a record 19 warm destinations nonstop from MSP

            card image

            Travel

            The warm, welcoming island of Aruba is a vacation, not a trip

            card image