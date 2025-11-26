News & Politics

Need an ingredient? Here's what's open and closed in the Twin Cities area on Thanksgiving

Some supermarkets are open limited hours on Thanksgiving, and liquor stores and many malls and big-box stores will be closed.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 26, 2025
As you brine the turkey and ready your china, you likely should also check your list for any missed ingredients or holiday items as many businesses including grocers are closed Thanksgiving. Still, there are a few places Minnesotans can run to if they need something quick on Turkey Day.

Here is what’s open and closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Grocery stores: Some major supermarkets like Cub and Whole Foods will be open with reduced hours. Others such as Aldi, Hy-Vee and Kowalski’s will be closed. It’s best to call your local store for hours.

Liquor stores: State law prohibits liquor stores from being open on Thanksgiving Day.

Malls: Many malls, such as the Mall of America, Southdale Center, Eden Prairie Center and Rosedale Center, will be closed.

Movie theaters: Movie theaters like AMC, Marcus Theatres and the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema are open.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and light-rail lines will follow Sunday/holiday schedules, as will the Metro Orange and Red lines. For route information, visit metrotransit.org. For the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, only Route 495 will operate. There will be no Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink or SouthWest Transit service on Thanksgiving Day.

Big-box retailers: Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Sam’s Club and Costco will be closed.

Parking meters: No enforcement in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota will not enforce meters unless there is an overriding university event. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Libraries: Libraries will be closed.

Banks: All banks will be closed.

Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

