University of Minnesota President Rebecca Cunningham on Monday accused the federal government of launching a “direct attack” on her institution’s public service mission by cutting the funding it receives to equip and maintain its research facilities.
University of Minnesota president calls Trump’s NIH cuts a ‘direct attack’ on health research
University of Minnesota President Rebecca Cunningham said the decision to limit “indirect” support could prove costly for health care research. This is just part of President Donald Trump’s budget-cutting plan during his early days in office.
U leaders huddled this past weekend to figure out how to respond to Friday’s announcement the National Institutes of Health would limit the “indirect” support it gives to academic institutions along with direct support to finance research. In a memo sent to U staff and students Monday, Cunningham said the university plans to fight the cuts by lobbying lawmakers and publicizing the consequences of the reduced funding.
“This decision would cut reimbursements for research facilities and administrative costs, which cover critical, lifesaving research activities ranging from patient safety to research security,” she wrote. “It would no doubt have serious consequences for patients across the state, as well as our students, faculty and staff.”
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined with colleagues from 21 other states Monday morning to sue the federal government in an attempt to block the funding cut.
Friday’s announcement caught academic leaders off guard, capping NIH’s indirect support to no more than 15% on top of the grants it issues to research institutions. Minnesota stands to lose more than $117 million, based on the nearly $630 million in NIH funding its institutions received in 2024, according to an analysis by a policy leader at Education Reform Now.
The cut is part of President Donald Trump’s rapid-fire series of efforts in his first month in office to reduce federal spending. Academic institutions sometimes request indirect funding of 27% to 60% of their NIH research grants, according to an NIH memo, and yet they often accept grants from private foundations that include little or no indirect support.
“NIH is obligated to carefully steward grant awards to ensure taxpayer dollars are used in ways that benefit the American people and improve their quality of life,” the memo stated. “Indirect costs are, by their very nature, ‘not readily assignable to the cost objectives specifically benefitted’ and are therefore difficult for NIH to oversee.”
Academic institutions have relied on this federal financial support to maintain their research facilities, and their leaders argued in turn, they have produced life-saving treatments and spawned a biotech industry that has grown the U.S. economy. Suddenly cutting that funding upends a partnership between the federal government and academic institutions that has existed for decades, said Ted Mitchell, president of the American Council on Education.
“This decision is short-sighted, naïve, and dangerous,” he wrote. “It will be celebrated wildly by our competitors, who will see this for what it is — a surrender of U.S. supremacy in medical research.”
The U of M has assembled publicly available information for years to explain and protect its indirect financial support. One recent infographic warned a funding cut could result in less research or higher tuition to make up the difference.
Rebecca Cunningham said the decision to limit “indirect” support could prove costly for health care research.