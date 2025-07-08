Vikings

Minnesota Vikings player lost $240K in bank fraud scheme, according to Twin Cities police

The scam began with a call to linebacker Dallas Turner by someone impersonating a banker, a court filing read.

By Paul Walsh

July 8, 2025
Dallas Turner of the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, August 10, 2024. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner was the target of a banking fraud scheme that cost him roughly $240,000, according to a police investigation.

Details of the suspected scheme are spelled out in a search warrant affidavit filed in Dakota County District Court this week that cleared the way for police to seize financial records from a JPMorgan Chase Bank branch in Eagan.

Police Sgt. Rich Evans said the investigation “has identified several suspects,” and his department is moving forward toward charges being filed. Evans added that slightly less than $2,500 of the stolen money has been recovered.

Police have asked JPMorgan Chase whether its internal investigation has determined how “the fraudster was able to obtain sensitive account details including Dallas’ full name, linked phone numbers and [his] LLC account info” and whether any bank employees played a role in the scheme, the affidavit noted.

Edwards, 22, is entering his second season with the Vikings after being selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft following an All-America career with the University of Alabama.

A Vikings spokesman said the team does not have a comment at this time.

According to the affidavit:

Turner and his attorney contacted police in April to report that Turner received a call on Feb. 19 “from an individual impersonating a JP Morgan Chase banker. The caller claimed someone was attempting to impersonate [Turner] at a Chase Bank branch in Arizona and presented two copies of ID to execute a wire transfer.”

The caller directed Turner to immediately transfer his money to two separate business accounts in an effort to thwart the theft attempt.

That afternoon, Turner went to a Chase branch in Eagan and transferred $120,000 to “Island Food Truck LLC.” Before day was over, he visited a Chase Bank branch in West St. Paul and transferred another $120,000 to “CNL FL LLC.”

“[Turner] spoke with a family member and determined [he] may have been a victim of a fraud scam,” the affidavit read.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

