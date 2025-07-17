Mike Kaszuba, tenacious reporter for the Star Tribune, dies at 71

Mike Kaszuba, a tenacious Minnesota Star Tribune reporter who put dozens of public officials and sports executives under a microscope over the course of 35 years with the newspaper, died June 17 of acute pancreatitis at the Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. He was 71.
Hired by the Minneapolis Star in 1980 after working at a small Tennessee daily, Kaszuba for years was at the forefront of the Star Tribune’s biggest stories involving Hennepin County and state government.
“He went out there looking for the unvarnished truth, and he was the master at finding it,” said Matt Ehling, a TV producer and documentary filmmaker who founded Public Record Media (PRM), a St. Paul nonprofit that uses freedom of information laws to obtain government documents.
Mark Brunswick, a longtime Star Tribune colleague and friend, said Kaszuba wore the personality trait “disruptive” like a badge, owing to a desire to hold the powerful accountable. He held several leadership positions within the Newspaper Guild, the union representing the paper’s journalists.
He had “a quiet ego that never sought the spotlight,” Brunswick said. “The work always was supposed to speak for itself. And the work spoke.”
After Kaszuba retired from the Star Tribune in 2015, he approached Ehling about doing the same kind of work for PRM, but this time for free. He wrote numerous online articles for PRM, becoming its principal editorial voice.
Said Ehling of Kaszuba: “I think he was looking for a way to continue his work. He said, ‘I’m not done,’ and he continued to say that all the way up until the week before he died.”
Kaszuba was born in Hammond, Ind., and grew up in Calumet City, Ill., cementing him as a Chicago South Sider and a lifelong White Sox fan. After graduating from the University of South Florida in Tampa, he took his first newspaper job with the Bristol Herald Courier, on the Virginia-Tennessee line, in 1976.