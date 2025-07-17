Mike Kaszuba, tenacious reporter for the Star Tribune, dies at 71

At the Star Tribune, Kaszuba wrote about the impact of federal budget policies on local communities, covered Jesse Ventura when he was mayor of Brooklyn Park as well as governor, investigated the plane crash that killed U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone in 2002, and probed the design flaws that caused the collapse of the Interstate 35W bridge in 2007. He was a member of the reporting team that for months covered the vote recount and appeals following the Franken-Coleman U.S. Senate race in 2008.