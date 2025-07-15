Former Twin convicted of killing his father-in-law over $11 million estate

Daniel Serafini, a former first-round draft pick by the Twins and journeyman professional baseball player, was found guilty Monday of first-degree murder and attempted murder for an attack on his in-laws in 2021.
The California jury verdict came after a six-week trial.
Placer County prosecutors alleged that Serafini carried out the murder of Gary Spohr and the attempted murder of Wendy Wood at their Lake Tahoe home in 2021 because Serafini and his wife, Erin Spohr, were dealing with financial troubles. Spohr’s parents had a trust worth $11 million and millions more in assets.
Video of closing arguments taken by KCRA3 out of Sacramento showed Assistant Chief Deputy District Attorney Rick Miller arguing that Serafini despised his in-laws and had motives to carry out the killing.
“It’s a person with a decades-long history of fights over money, fights over children,” Miller said. “The person who makes threats, the person who began talking almost a decade before about wanting them dead.”
It took more than two years after the killing for Serafini to be arrested.
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office had sought public help in identifying a suspect, posting photos and videos of a suspect wearing a backpack and entering the Lake Tahoe home in a hooded sweatshirt with a mask over most of his face hours before the killing. After the killing, the same person was seen leaving the home.
In 2022, Adrienne Spohr, the daughter of Gary Spohr and Wendy Wood and Erin’s sister, offered a $150,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.