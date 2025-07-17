Outdoors

Minnesota adventurer sails thousands of miles from Grand Marais to Greenland

Lonnie Dupre and his crew left in early April for latest Arctic expedition, but the trip continues.

By Bob Timmons

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 17, 2025 at 5:13PM
The Nord Hus navigated the Labrador Sea to finally reach Greenland. (Photo: Courtesy of Lonnie Dupre)

Minnesotan Lonnie Dupre has succeeded so far on his latest adventure: sailing thousands of miles from Grand Marais to Greenland.

Dupre, adventure partner Pascale Marceau and two other crew members arrived Wednesday in Greenland’s capital of Nuuk after conditions diverted them from their initial target of the town of Paamiut. They set off April 10 from Minnesota’s North Shore.

A 36-foot sloop with a special steel hull, insulated against icy waters, has carried his team through several Great Lakes (Superior, Huron, Erie and Ontario), the St. Lawrence River, the Atlantic Ocean and the Labrador Sea, off Newfoundland, enroute to Greenland.

The trip delivered nautical challenges and natural beauty, Dupre told the Minnesota Star Tribune.

While the special hull has provided maneuverability, speed and durability, it sprung a pesky leak at a fitting near the drive shaft that operates the propeller. The situation produced 300 miles of stress and problem management on the Gulf of St. Lawrence before the boat could get repaired.

“Sinking the boat was very real,” said Dupre.

A tiny bilge pump was a savior, ejecting two gallons of water every eight minutes.

Outside the sailboat, there were icebergs that, while visually striking, could abruptly end the journey.

Dupre, who took up sailing just two years ago, said the intensity of the experiences is fresh even for a veteran adventurer used to extreme conditions.

“There is always something to be done or upgraded [on the sailboat] to make your life easier or safer,” he said. “You are under always under a little bit of stress to keep moving forward and make sure everyone is safe.”

And then there is the damp wind and cold.

Related Coverage

Outdoors

Minnesota Arctic adventurer setting sail from Grand Marais to Greenland

Travel

A trip to Greenland’s capital reveals striking cuisine, fashion and architecture

“I’d rather have 20-below and dry with no humidity,” he said, with a laugh. “It’s been a trip.”

The rotating crew that joined Dupre and Marceau witnessed awe-inspiring sights including a pod of dolphin-like pilot whales that played in the wake of the Nord Hus (North House) while it sailed from Labrador to Greenland.

The journey isn’t finished.

View post on Instagram
 

The team will take a week’s break in Nuuk before traveling another 1,500 miles north over the next few months.

The Nord Hus will sail along the western coast of Greenland to the Ellesmere Island area in Canada. Before getting there, the crew will visit Kullorsuaq and Savisivik — two of the most traditional Inuit villages in the Arctic, Dupre said. He and his team plan to place a depot for a ski-and-pulk expedition in 2026.

Dupre is no stranger to challenges, nor Greenland. He has traveled the perimeter of the rugged country by kayak and dogsled. He solo-climbed Mt. McKinley, also known as Denali, in 2015. He was the first person to summit the highest mountain in North America in January.

Now, resting up and resupplying in Nuuk, Dupre remained upbeat as he continues a sort-of crash course in sailing.

“When the weather is good, we go. When it’s bad, we sit,” he said of the trip that is expected to cover 6,000 miles overall. “But when it’s go, it’s 24 hours, day and night.”

In an area called Iceberg Alley in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo: Courtesy of Lonnie Dupre)
about the writer

about the writer

Bob Timmons

Outdoors reporter

Bob Timmons covers news across Minnesota's outdoors, from natural resources to recreation to wildlife.

See Moreicon

More from Outdoors

See More

Outdoors

Minnesota adventurer sails thousands of miles from Grand Marais to Greenland

card image

Lonnie Dupre and his crew left in early April for latest Arctic expedition, but the trip continues.

Outdoors

Anderson: Whacking a century-old federal bird banding program would be wacky

Staff headshot
Dennis Anderson
card image

Outdoors

Get a grip on Minnesota’s hills: How to start mountain biking

card image