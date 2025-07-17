Minnesota adventurer sails thousands of miles from Grand Marais to Greenland

Minnesotan Lonnie Dupre has succeeded so far on his latest adventure: sailing thousands of miles from Grand Marais to Greenland.
Dupre, adventure partner Pascale Marceau and two other crew members arrived Wednesday in Greenland’s capital of Nuuk after conditions diverted them from their initial target of the town of Paamiut. They set off April 10 from Minnesota’s North Shore.
A 36-foot sloop with a special steel hull, insulated against icy waters, has carried his team through several Great Lakes (Superior, Huron, Erie and Ontario), the St. Lawrence River, the Atlantic Ocean and the Labrador Sea, off Newfoundland, enroute to Greenland.
The trip delivered nautical challenges and natural beauty, Dupre told the Minnesota Star Tribune.
While the special hull has provided maneuverability, speed and durability, it sprung a pesky leak at a fitting near the drive shaft that operates the propeller. The situation produced 300 miles of stress and problem management on the Gulf of St. Lawrence before the boat could get repaired.
“Sinking the boat was very real,” said Dupre.
A tiny bilge pump was a savior, ejecting two gallons of water every eight minutes.
Outside the sailboat, there were icebergs that, while visually striking, could abruptly end the journey.