Sailing from Grand Marais to Greenland, Minnesota Arctic adventurer tries a new tack

Minnesota adventurer Lonnie Dupre has pulled sleds on skis from Canada to the North Pole and run sled dogs across the Northwest Passage. He has climbed northern mountains alone in the coldest depths of winter. Now, he is attempting to trek back to the Arctic in a new way.
Dupre plans to depart midday Thursday from his home base of Grand Marais by sailboat on a 6,000-mile expedition to Greenland.
He and his adventure partner, Pascale Marceau, expect to take six months to get there in a 36-foot, specially designed sloop named Nord Hus (North House). Its steel hull is insulated with foam — built for the icy waters they’ll navigate along the way.
“In terms of miles and time frame, this [adventure] is a whole different cat,” Dupre said.
Dupre, 63, has a deep history of exploring Greenland. Between 1997-2001, he and friend John Hoelscher became the first people to round the island’s 6,500 mile-perimeter, by kayak (in summer) and sled-dog team (in winter).
In 2022, he returned to visit Inuit villagers he’d befriended and to investigate the effect of climate change on the country and its people. He produced a short film, “AMKA,” that delved into issues such as melting permafrost that had undermined the foundation of houses and receding glaciers that have altered the country’s coastline.
Like his affinity for Arctic climes, Dupre said adventure is never far from his mind. He has had the Nord Hus for three years and began sailing two years ago. He said he has longed to travel by boat to the Arctic like celebrated polar explorers Roald Amundsen, Fridtjof Nansen and Robert Peary.
“The newness and learning about all things out of my comfort zone are interesting and good for the mind and body,” he said.