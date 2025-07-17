Parent birds work overtime in nesting season

First, a male bird must claim and hold a territory, somewhat easier for birds that don’t migrate, since they spend the winter nearby and know the real estate. Still, blue jays may engage in noisy shout fests with other jays as they get ready for nesting season. Male robins will joust with each other for a prime territory, one that provides abundant food and protection from predators for nestlings. You’ve likely seen these battles, with males bumping each other in the chest and engaging in shrieking, fast-paced chases, sometimes even tumbling to the ground in a foot lock.