What’s that redder-than-red bird?

Q: A friend who’s a birdwatcher pointed out a scarlet tanager to me, and boy, do they live up to their name. Are they common in our state?
A: I’m not surprised you were amazed by a scarlet tanager, one of the most brilliant birds in the forest. Where cardinals are a bright red, male scarlet tanagers are a red-hot, almost electric red, accented by their black wings and tail. (Females are a less noticeable yellow-green color.) I checked “The Breeding Birds of Minnesota” and learned that these tanagers prefer to nest in mature upland forests and are most abundant in the north central part of our state, although they sometimes can be found in residential areas with tall trees. There simply aren’t a large number of tanagers, and they’re tough to spot, as they tend to spend time high in tall oak trees. Their buzzy, chirrupy song can help pinpoint their location. Hear it here: allaboutbirds.org/guide/Scarlet_Tanager/sounds
Who’s mudding up the bath?
Q: Why is my birdbath suddenly so muddy? I used to hose it out every couple of days but lately it’s needed it every day, and maybe twice a day.
A: I’m betting you have a robin pair building their nest nearby. These thrushes start their nests using dead grasses and twigs, then reinforce it by gathering mud to pack around the bottom and sides. They use their own bodies to smooth out the mud, and this is a messy business for the birds. So, they take a bath in the closest available source, in this case your birdbath. You’re doing a good deed for robins (and other birds that want to drink or bathe) by keeping the basin filled with fresh water.
Watch the osprey
Q: You mentioned in a previous column that the DNR’s Eagle Cam isn’t focused on the eagles’ new nest. Are your readers aware of the Landscape Arboretum’s Osprey Cam, where they can watch a pair of osprey parents raise their young?
A: Good tip; the Arboretum’s camera is recording a pair of these hawks as they raise their family. The handsome “fishing hawks” can be viewed at arb.umn.edu/osprey-cam.
What makes oriole nests so strong?
Q: Looking at last year’s oriole nests, I realized I’ve never seen orioles building their nest. What material do they use to make these long-lasting structures?
A: Most birds are fairly secretive as they build their nests, to avoid being spotted by a predator that might return later on a raiding visit. So, it’s not surprising that you haven’t seen orioles at work on a nest out on the end of a tree branch. The female Baltimore oriole gathers grasses, wool, bark from vines, twine, fishing line and other materials, then pokes them into an elaborate knot and tangle shape. Their nests are very strong, often visible even a year later, and orioles will sometimes visit an old nest to recycle its materials.