What’s that redder-than-red bird?

A: I’m not surprised you were amazed by a scarlet tanager, one of the most brilliant birds in the forest. Where cardinals are a bright red, male scarlet tanagers are a red-hot, almost electric red, accented by their black wings and tail. (Females are a less noticeable yellow-green color.) I checked “The Breeding Birds of Minnesota” and learned that these tanagers prefer to nest in mature upland forests and are most abundant in the north central part of our state, although they sometimes can be found in residential areas with tall trees. There simply aren’t a large number of tanagers, and they’re tough to spot, as they tend to spend time high in tall oak trees. Their buzzy, chirrupy song can help pinpoint their location. Hear it here: allaboutbirds.org/guide/Scarlet_Tanager/sounds