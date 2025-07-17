Art and struggle is vibrant in Eloghosa Osunde's 'Necessary Fiction'

But while Ziz and May’s family lives are heartbreaking, Osunde denies them a kind of hopelessness. In fact, she denies all characters this hopelessness: “Life had almost tricked them into thinking other things but the truth was: they were still young, still loved, still hurt in hidden places but not alone, not alone, especially in the dark.” And they had a unique way of coping: “We all had lies we needed to tell ourselves and others if we were going to live well … there’s already a term for that type of lie: necessary fictions.”