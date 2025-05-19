Review: A city mouse from Kuala Lumpur falls for a country mouse in ‘The South’

If all the world’s a stage, it must include the 20 hectares of barren, dusty and drought-stricken Malaysian farmland at the center of Tash Aw’s sensitively drawn novel “The South.”
This failing acreage, with its muddy pond and orchard destined for the chainsaw, seems an unlikely setting for a novel, especially one centered on teen angst and the budding of young love.
Aw, a Malaysian writer living in London, peoples this unpromising rural backdrop with a small cast, favoring atmospherics over incident. His modest approach is affecting, and sometimes mesmerizing. Imagine “The White Lotus,” minus its narrative steroids.
Here, depth arrives gradually, as chapters alternate between a primary, first-person narration by 16-year-old Jay and the third-person perspectives of his mother and others, including Fong, the longtime manager of the farm.
On a family holiday, Jay, his two older sisters and their parents (Jack and Sui) drive south from the capital of Kuala Lumpur to check on the farm, which has been willed to his mother by her late father-in-law. It is the late 1990s, when an Asian financial crisis has devalued currencies and created widespread economic uncertainty.
Teenage desire occurs as predictably as citrus on a tree, even in a world beset by corruption, recession, drought and pollution. Jay develops a crush on Fong’s son, Chuan — who, at 19, is handsome but hardly a brilliant prospect, having dropped out of high school to help at the farm and work at a 7-Eleven in a nearby town. City-raised Jay, whose father teaches mathematics, is himself a middling student with dim college hopes — “totally ordinary,” in the words of one of his teachers.
Thrown into farm work by his father, who thinks it will toughen him up, Jay finds he likes it, that he is “beginning to make sense of the land.” Chuan, meanwhile, boasts about how he can’t wait to move to the big city.
Chuan returns Jay’s affection without the macho posing we might expect from him. Bullied for his possible queerness by peers at a night market in town, Chuan backs down instead of getting into a predictable fistfight. Right from the start, he tells Jay he wants to be with him forever