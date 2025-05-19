Review: A city mouse from Kuala Lumpur falls for a country mouse in ‘The South’

Teenage desire occurs as predictably as citrus on a tree, even in a world beset by corruption, recession, drought and pollution. Jay develops a crush on Fong’s son, Chuan — who, at 19, is handsome but hardly a brilliant prospect, having dropped out of high school to help at the farm and work at a 7-Eleven in a nearby town. City-raised Jay, whose father teaches mathematics, is himself a middling student with dim college hopes — “totally ordinary,” in the words of one of his teachers.