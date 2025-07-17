Analysis: Minnesota United sees its mirror image and finds the look frustrating

It was a pretty familiar look: back five, forwards mostly sitting back and not pressing, letting the other team have the ball and pass it ineffectively back and forth between the defenders, 60 yards from the goal.
Except this time, it was the visitors blunting Minnesota’s offense, rather than the other way around. The approach served Los Angeles FC well in its 1-0 victory Wednesday over the Loons at Allianz Field.
“It’s kind of funny getting a taste of your own medicine a little bit,” striker Tani Oluwaseyi said.
Manager Eric Ramsay noted it’s becoming a bit of a book on the Loons: Other teams feel like they can control the game by letting Minnesota have the ball.
“I feel like more and more teams are giving us that level of respect,” he said. “They’re obviously making big efforts to defend the space in behind, and that’s then for us to adapt. And I don’t think we did a bad job of that in the second half. It felt like we struck that right balance between structure and some fluidity within that structure that allowed us to create some, as I say, some half chances but without there being anything clean-cut.
“And that’s going to be the next step of the team’s evolution. We’re going to have to be a team that can do everything.”
Midfielder Wil Trapp suggested the team just wasn’t patient enough in the first half and improved in the second half — though still with some room for further improvement, in terms of being clean on the ball.
“You saw in the second half there’s more structure, there was more calm, connecting plays, cleaner, all that stuff,” he said. “And then — granted, it wasn’t anything clear — but the game was [played] in their half the whole second half. Chance after chance with like throw-in set pieces, all that type of stuff.”