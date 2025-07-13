Analysis: Minnesota United makes restarts the starting point for its success

Joaquín Pereyra, who took both corner kicks, said there wasn’t any particular tactic in play — he just aims for the center of the penalty area and lets his teammates take over. “I don’t specifically look for a player, but rather we know where the ball will land,” he said, via translation from the club. “I know that the players are constantly moving around the area, so I can kick it there toward the penalty spot and then start fighting. … We’re very aggressive on set pieces, so by kicking it there we have a great chance of winning — and it’s obvious that we’ve scored a lot of goals.”